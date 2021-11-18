All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk to drop update on SpaceX's Starship soon, watch it live here

The highly anticipated launch of SpaceX's Starship will soon get an update from SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who will present very soon.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Nov 18 2021 5:05 AM CST
Space CEO Elon Musk is reportedly scheduled to drop an update for the company's upcoming next-generation launch vehicle - Starship.

Reports indicate that Musk will be speaking at the National Academies' first virtual Space Studies Board that's scheduled for 6 pm EST on November 17th. The event will be streamed live and will no doubt cover the extensive progress made constructing Starship and the regulatory approval waiting process that has caused the launch to be delayed.

During this waiting period, the company has been performing numerous tests of Starship SN20, and now it's nearing the end of the process as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stated it would have its review of the environmental impacts of the Starbase launch site completed by the end of the year. Recently, Musk said that SpaceX's next-generation engines that will take humans "multi-planetary" won't be called Raptor, more on that here.

NEWS SOURCE:teslarati.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

