SpaceX drops phenomenal picture of Starship SN20 engine test

SpaceX has posted a new phenomenal photo of its Starship SN20 prototype performing a static fire test at the SpaceX launch site.

Published Mon, Nov 15 2021 5:03 AM CST
Elon Musk's SpaceX has dropped a wallpaper-worthy image of its Starship SN20 vehicle performing a "static fire" test.

The Starship vehicle will be what SpaceX offers as a solution of transporting humans to the Moon, Mars, and eventually more distant locations within our solar system. The company is currently in testing mode as Starship gears up for its first orbital test flight. Starship is comprised of two main parts, its 260-foot booster named Super Heavy, and the 165-foot tall spacecraft named Starship. SpaceX's flagship vehicle has performed some flights tests in the past where it reached altitudes of about 6 miles.

However, the orbital flight test is going to be its biggest challenge yet, which SpaceX plans on conducting within the coming weeks or months. A solid time and date hasn't been set by SpaceX as it's waiting for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to complete an environmental assessment of the Starbase orbital launch site, which will arrive in the form of a report that's yet to be released. Starship completed a static fire test that included all six raptor engines - it's Super Heavy in all its glory.

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

