SpaceX go on the offensive against US government over Starship flight delays

SpaceX has decided to voice its opinion on the lack of launch license it has obtained for the fifth launch of the world's most powerful rocket, Starship.
The Elon Musk-led company took to its official blog to share a lengthy update on the current situation Starship is facing, which is delayed launches due to regulatory red tape. SpaceX explains that Starship has been ready at the launch pad since the first week of August, but it still hasn't received a launch license from the US government. "Unfortunately, we continue to be stuck in a reality where it takes longer to do the government paperwork to license a rocket launch than it does to design and build the actual hardware."
As for Flight 5 specifically, SpaceX writes that it received a launch license estimation from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the regulatory body responsible for granting approval for SpaceX to fly Starship. SpaceX is estimated to receive its license for Flight 5 sometime in late November, which would make it more than a two-month delay from the previously estimated date of mid-September.
SpaceX says this delay wasn't due to a new safety concern but a "superfluous environmental analysis" that is representative of the "difficulties launch companies face in the current regulatory environment for launch and reentry licensing."
Starship's water-cooled steel flame deflector has been the target of false reporting, wrongly alleging that it pollutes the environment or has operated completely independent of regulation. This narrative omits fundamental facts that have either been ignored or intentionally misinterpreted.
At no time did SpaceX operate the deflector without a permit. SpaceX was operating in good faith under a Multi-Sector General Permit to cover deluge operations under the supervision of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). SpaceX worked closely with TCEQ to incorporate numerous mitigation measures prior to its use, including the installation of retention basins, construction of protective curbing, plugging of outfalls during operations, and use of only potable (drinking) water that does not come into contact with any industrial processes. A permit number was assigned and made active in July 2023. TCEQ officials were physically present at the first testing of the deluge system and given the opportunity to observe operations around launch.
The water-cooled steel flame deflector does not spray pollutants into the surrounding environment. Again, it uses literal drinking water. Outflow water has been sampled after every use of the system and consistently shows negligible traces of any contaminants, and specifically, that all levels have remained below standards for all state permits that would authorize discharge. TCEQ, the FAA, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service evaluated the use of the system prior to its initial use, and during tests and launch, and determined it would not cause environmental harm.
When the EPA issued its Administrative Order in March 2024, it was done before seeking a basic understanding of the facts of the water-cooled steel flame deflector's operation or acknowledgement that we were operating under the Texas Multi-Sector General Permit. After meeting with the EPA-during which the EPA stated their intent was not to stop testing, preparation, or launch operations-it was decided that SpaceX should apply for an individual discharge permit. Despite our previous permitting, which was done in coordination with TCEQ, and our operation having little to nothing in common with industrial waste discharges covered by individual permits, we applied for an individual permit in July 2024.
The subsequent fines levied on SpaceX by TCEQ and the EPA are entirely tied to disagreements over paperwork. We chose to settle so that we can focus our energy on completing the missions and commitments that we have made to the U.S. government, commercial customers, and ourselves. Paying fines is extremely disappointing when we fundamentally disagree with the allegations, and we are supported by the fact that EPA has agreed that nothing about the operation of our flame deflector will need to change. Only the name of the permit has changed.
- writes SpaceX