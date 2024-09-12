SpaceX go on the offensive against US government over Starship flight delays

SpaceX has decided to go on the offensive against US government regulators over the time it takes to acquire a launch license for Starship.

SpaceX has decided to voice its opinion on the lack of launch license it has obtained for the fifth launch of the world's most powerful rocket, Starship.

The Elon Musk-led company took to its official blog to share a lengthy update on the current situation Starship is facing, which is delayed launches due to regulatory red tape. SpaceX explains that Starship has been ready at the launch pad since the first week of August, but it still hasn't received a launch license from the US government. "Unfortunately, we continue to be stuck in a reality where it takes longer to do the government paperwork to license a rocket launch than it does to design and build the actual hardware."

As for Flight 5 specifically, SpaceX writes that it received a launch license estimation from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the regulatory body responsible for granting approval for SpaceX to fly Starship. SpaceX is estimated to receive its license for Flight 5 sometime in late November, which would make it more than a two-month delay from the previously estimated date of mid-September.

SpaceX says this delay wasn't due to a new safety concern but a "superfluous environmental analysis" that is representative of the "difficulties launch companies face in the current regulatory environment for launch and reentry licensing."