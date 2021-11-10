This custom iPhone has a real T-Rex tooth, 80 million years old
This new 'Tyrannophone' from Caviar costs $9150, is a custom iPhone 13 Pro Max with a REAL T-Rex tooth -- only 7 are being made.
Caviar is no stranger to making some of -- if not the -- most expensive custom smartphones ever. Today, Russian luxury company Caviar has unveiled its new Tyrannophone... which has a real tooth fragment from a real T-Rex, which is 80 million years old.
The company is only making 7 of its very, very limited edition Tyrannophone which it makes in just 1 smartphone variant: Apple's new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones, and only in the 1TB capacity model. Hardware to the side, the Tyrannophone features the aforementioned T-Rex tooth fragment, and so much more.
Caviar has used a beautiful, hardened titanium panel and Teradiamond option of the Tyrannophone which features 1024 diamonds on the back. The new Tyrannophone uses a lightweight composite foundation with engraving on the back, with beautiful gold-plated jewelry alloy. But it's the eye of the T-Rex that's the best, with Caviar using real amber -- and then using titanium for the awesome volumetric head sculpture of the T-Rex.
Caviar explains: "96 million years ago, this formidable and powerful predator reigned supreme over the entire planet. The menacing sounds of the steps of this four-meter giant terrified all living creatures around him".
"Unique iPhone 13 Pro Tyrannophone is adorned with a 3D image of a dinosaur head that strikes fear into the hearts of your competitors with a gaze of its yellow eye, made of pure amber. The predatory grin of a monster is not just an element of decor, but also an element of exclusivity and uniqueness, because one of the teeth of a tyrannosaurus is real! It contains an insert from a fragment of a real Tyrannosaurus tooth, 80 million years old".
- iPhone 13 Pro 1TB - $8610
- iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB - $9150
"This terrifyingly exclusive model is only available in 7 pieces, so hurry up to become the owner of the formidable and relentless iPhone 13 Pro Tyrannophone!"
You can buy me one of Caviar's new iPhone 13 Pro Tyrannophone right here.
