All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

This custom iPhone has a real T-Rex tooth, 80 million years old

This new 'Tyrannophone' from Caviar costs $9150, is a custom iPhone 13 Pro Max with a REAL T-Rex tooth -- only 7 are being made.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Nov 10 2021 11:33 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Caviar is no stranger to making some of -- if not the -- most expensive custom smartphones ever. Today, Russian luxury company Caviar has unveiled its new Tyrannophone... which has a real tooth fragment from a real T-Rex, which is 80 million years old.

This custom iPhone has a real T-Rex tooth, 80 million years old 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The company is only making 7 of its very, very limited edition Tyrannophone which it makes in just 1 smartphone variant: Apple's new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones, and only in the 1TB capacity model. Hardware to the side, the Tyrannophone features the aforementioned T-Rex tooth fragment, and so much more.

Caviar has used a beautiful, hardened titanium panel and Teradiamond option of the Tyrannophone which features 1024 diamonds on the back. The new Tyrannophone uses a lightweight composite foundation with engraving on the back, with beautiful gold-plated jewelry alloy. But it's the eye of the T-Rex that's the best, with Caviar using real amber -- and then using titanium for the awesome volumetric head sculpture of the T-Rex.

Caviar explains: "96 million years ago, this formidable and powerful predator reigned supreme over the entire planet. The menacing sounds of the steps of this four-meter giant terrified all living creatures around him".

This custom iPhone has a real T-Rex tooth, 80 million years old 02 | TweakTown.com
This custom iPhone has a real T-Rex tooth, 80 million years old 03 | TweakTown.com

"Unique iPhone 13 Pro Tyrannophone is adorned with a 3D image of a dinosaur head that strikes fear into the hearts of your competitors with a gaze of its yellow eye, made of pure amber. The predatory grin of a monster is not just an element of decor, but also an element of exclusivity and uniqueness, because one of the teeth of a tyrannosaurus is real! It contains an insert from a fragment of a real Tyrannosaurus tooth, 80 million years old".

  • iPhone 13 Pro 1TB - $8610
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB - $9150

"This terrifyingly exclusive model is only available in 7 pieces, so hurry up to become the owner of the formidable and relentless iPhone 13 Pro Tyrannophone!"

You can buy me one of Caviar's new iPhone 13 Pro Tyrannophone right here.

Buy at Amazon

Jurassic Park

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.99
$14.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/10/2021 at 11:04 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:caviar.global

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.