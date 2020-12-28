All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Check out this PS5 made from solid GOLD that costs close to $1 million

Caviar announces Golden Rock: a one-of-a-kind golden version of the PlayStation 5 -- 20KG of gold used, costs nearly $1 million.

Published Mon, Dec 28 2020 8:45 PM CST
Caviar is known for some truly one-of-a-kind tweaks on popular electronic products like smartphones, but now the Russian jewelry company has designed a truly unique PlayStation 5 called "Golden Rock". Check it out:

Check out this PS5 made from solid GOLD that costs close to million
The company will be making a single custom PS5 made from solid gold, with 20KG of gold used on Golden Rock. Caviar explains Golden Rock: "The fastest, most powerful and advanced Sony PlayStation 5 is definitely one of the best-selling game consoles. Caviar jewelers could not pass by such a luxurious and very difficult to manufacture golden version of the PlayStation".

Golden Rock was inspired by the geometry of the gold ore and outlines of the rock itself, so the gold-laden PS5 console has been made with 8 sheets of 18 carats gold which weigh in at a very, very hefty 20KG or so.

Check out this PS5 made from solid GOLD that costs close to $1 million
Check out this PS5 made from solid GOLD that costs close to $1 million

Caviar adds: "The case of this exclusive gadget is made in the original jewelry technique, which adds volume and texture to the model".

Check out this PS5 made from solid GOLD that costs close to $1 million
Check out this PS5 made from solid GOLD that costs close to $1 million

But don't worry you don't just get the gold-covered console, but some truly unique PS5 DualSense controllers, too. The company hasn't listed the price, but 18k gold price in the US right now is about $45,200 or so -- which means we should expect the custom PS5 "Golden Rock" to close just a shave under $1 million.

You can scope out, and even request a formal price on Caviar's website.

NEWS SOURCE:caviar.global

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

