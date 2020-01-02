iPhone 11 Pro Max costs $144,600 with gold and diamonds

Have you got $100,000 burning a hole in your pocket? Got a significant other with (very) expensive taste? I present to you the Caviar Solarious Zenith Full Gold iPhone 11 Pro:

Super-famous YouTuber MKBHD got his hands-on the new Caviar Solarious Zenith Full Gold iPhone 11 Pro smartphone, with Caviar being a Russian company that takes normal products and makes them into uber-expensive pieces of luxurious goodness. The company has modified (and made more expensive versions of) iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods, and various Samsung smartphones.

If the $100,000 on a single iPhone 11 Pro wasn't enough, you might want to consider the iPhone 11 Pro Max in 512GB, with the flagship Caviar iPhone 11 Pro Diamond Christmas Star costing $144,660. The company describes the $144,600 custom iPhone 11 Pro Max as an "expression of special respect to this holy day, Caviar creates the only iPhone in the body of 750-content gold in the world. In the center of the composition, there is a shining diamond of 3 carats that symbolizes the Star of Bethlehem guiding the Magi to the birthplace of Jesus Christ. Eight small diamonds echoing the star endings frame it. The lower part of the body is adorned by a gold bas-relief with the scene of Jesus Christ's birth".

Caviar makes some of the most beautiful custom smartphones on the market, with phones inspired by Game of Thrones through to some super-stylish phones with varying feels and styles. Seriously, check out their gigantic range of custom smartphones in both Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy S/Note/Fold products.