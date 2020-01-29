iPhone Cyberphone inspired by Tesla Cybertruck and it looks awesome

Tesla has made big enough waves with its electric Cybertruck that Russian custom smartphone maker Caviar has just unveiled their latest, and possibly most gorgeous creation yet -- the iPhone Cyberphone. I also think this may be the best 'mod or attachment' for the Tesla Cybertruck ever.

Caviar has modified Apple's new iPhone 11 Pro to the design and style of Tesla's new Cybertruck, with a gorgeous and protected titanium body and a bunch of beautiful metal plates -- just like Tesla's Cybertruck. The back cover, sides and the screen are all hidden under metal plates which protect the phone, and it looks great.

But, those metal plates aren't just there for looks -- Caviar has made great use of the metal plates on its new custom iPhone Cyberphone that can fold out and into a holder. It's actually really nifty, and something that I can see the 99 people (as Caviar is only making 99 of these limited edition phones) using this as a great built-in feature.

You can order Caviar's slick new Cyberphone from its website, where there is no price (it is available on request) but you will have a personal consultant during the transaction and free delivery.