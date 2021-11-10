All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA astronauts filmed returning to Earth like a 'shooting star'

SpaceX's Dragon Capsule carrying four ISS astronauts was caught on film re-entering Earth's atmosphere like a 'shooting star'.

Published Wed, Nov 10 2021 5:32 AM CST
Recently four astronauts that lived on the International Space Station (ISS) for six months returned back to Earth safely with SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule.

The four astronauts, NASA's Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency, and Akihiko Hoshide from Japan, took off from the ISS and touched back down on Earth on Monday. SpaceX celebrated the safe arrival by posting to its Twitter with the following message, "Splashdown of Dragon confirmed - welcome back to Earth", and "The Crew-2 astronauts and Dragon spent 199 days in orbit, the first U.S. spacecraft to reach that milestone!"

Dragon spent nine hours navigating Earth's upper atmosphere before reaching the thick atmospheric layers. Upon getting lower into the atmosphere, Dragon was spotted by several people in separate locations across the U.S. Residents in New Orleans were happy to see the SpaceX crew and astronauts travel through the sky in a fiery hot blaze as Dragon re-entered the atmosphere. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk even saw a video of Dragon re-entering and said, "Dragon enters like a shooting star".

NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

