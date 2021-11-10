All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Samsung unveils industry-first 14nm-based 16Gbps LPDDR5X memory

Samsung's next-generation mobile DRAM announced: the first 16Gb LPDDR5X is here, up to 8.5Gbps speeds (up from 6.4Gbps on LPDDR5).

@anthony256
Published Wed, Nov 10 2021 10:34 PM CST
Samsung has just unveiled its latest LPDDR5X DRAM, the successor to its current LPDDR5 RAM where it is the first 14nm-based 16Gb LPDDR5X (Low Power Double Data Rate) DRAM.

Samsung unveils industry-first 14nm-based 16Gbps LPDDR5X memory 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new Samsung LPDDR5X DRAM is super-speeded for the future of 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and the latest buzzword: metaverse. SangJoon Hwang, Senior Vice President and Head of the DRAM Design Team at Samsung Electronics explains: "In recent years, hyperconnected market segments such as AI, augmented reality (AR) and the metaverse, which rely on extremely fast large-scale data processing, have been rapidly expanding".

"Our LPDDR5X will broaden the use of high-performance, low-power memory beyond smartphones and bring new capabilities to AI-based edge applications like servers and even automobiles".

Samsung unveils industry-first 14nm-based 16Gbps LPDDR5X memory 05 | TweakTown.com

Samsung's current-gen 8GB LPDDR5 RAM from today can sit to the side, as its slower 6.4Gbps bandwidth doesn't compare to the 8.5Gbps on the LPDDR5X DRAM at 16Gbps. Samsung explains: "Leveraging the industry's most advanced 14nm DRAM process technology, it will also use around 20% less power than LPDDR5 memory. In addition, the 16Gb LPDDR5X chip will enable up to 64 gigabytes (GB) per memory package, accommodating increasing demand for higher-capacity mobile DRAM worldwide".

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

