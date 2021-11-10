Samsung unveils industry-first 14nm-based 16Gbps LPDDR5X memory

Samsung's next-generation mobile DRAM announced: the first 16Gb LPDDR5X is here, up to 8.5Gbps speeds (up from 6.4Gbps on LPDDR5).

Samsung has just unveiled its latest LPDDR5X DRAM, the successor to its current LPDDR5 RAM where it is the first 14nm-based 16Gb LPDDR5X (Low Power Double Data Rate) DRAM.

The new Samsung LPDDR5X DRAM is super-speeded for the future of 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and the latest buzzword: metaverse. SangJoon Hwang, Senior Vice President and Head of the DRAM Design Team at Samsung Electronics explains: "In recent years, hyperconnected market segments such as AI, augmented reality (AR) and the metaverse, which rely on extremely fast large-scale data processing, have been rapidly expanding".

"Our LPDDR5X will broaden the use of high-performance, low-power memory beyond smartphones and bring new capabilities to AI-based edge applications like servers and even automobiles".

Samsung's current-gen 8GB LPDDR5 RAM from today can sit to the side, as its slower 6.4Gbps bandwidth doesn't compare to the 8.5Gbps on the LPDDR5X DRAM at 16Gbps. Samsung explains: "Leveraging the industry's most advanced 14nm DRAM process technology, it will also use around 20% less power than LPDDR5 memory. In addition, the 16Gb LPDDR5X chip will enable up to 64 gigabytes (GB) per memory package, accommodating increasing demand for higher-capacity mobile DRAM worldwide".