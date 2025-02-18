Samsung to launch next-gen LPW DRAM for on-device AI in 2028: touted as 'mobile HBM'

All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
RAM

Samsung Electronics is set to introduce its next-gen LPW DRAM: touted as 'mobile HBM' optimized for on-device AI of the future, expected to drop in 2028.

TL;DR: Samsung Electronics plans to launch its next-generation low-power wide I/O (LPW) DRAM, also known as low-latency wide I/O (LLW), in 2028. This "mobile HBM" memory aims to enhance on-device AI with improved performance and reduced power consumption.

Samsung Electronics is reportedly set to introduce its next-generation mobile memory, its new low-power wide I/O (LPW) DRAM for optimized on-device AI in 2028.

The new LPW DRAM is also known as low-latency wide I/O (LLW) and has been touted as a "mobile HBM" memory that's optimized for high performance and low power consumption. Samsung is aiming to be the top dog when it comes to the mobile memory market with its next-gen LPW DRAM designed for on-device AI.

Song Jae-hyuk, the CTO of Samsung Electronics' DS Division and head of the Semiconductor Research Lab said at the keynote address of ISSCC 2025 in San Francisco earlier this week that "the first mobile products equipped with LPW DRAM optimized for on-device AI will be launched in 2028".

We should expect different names for these custom memories until new standards are established, but the goal with all of these new LPW or LLW DRAM will achieve the same goal: better performance, reduced power consumption, simultaneously increasing the number of I/O channels while lowering the speed of each channel. Not only that, but the technology includes Vertical Wire Bonding (VWB) packaging, which converts signal paths from curved to straight.

Samsung is also setting high performance targets for its new LPW DRAM, where compared to its cutting-edge mobile memory -- LPDDR5X -- the new LPW DRAM is expected to have far higher I/O speed improvements of 166%. This is faster than 200GB per second while reducing power consumption by an impressive 54%.

NEWS SOURCE:sedaily.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

