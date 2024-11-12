Samsung showcases new innovations for AI and automotive tech: HBM3E, GDDR7, OLED displays, more

Samsung will be showing off its innovations for AI and automotive technologies at the electronica 2024 event, with the likes of its new HBM3E AI memory and GDDR7 memory for graphics cards, and so much more shown off at the event.
Here's what Samsung will be showcasing at electronica 2024:
- Memory Solutions: In the AI era, the demand for advanced DRAM and NAND solutions, which enable fast data processing and enhanced power efficiency, is rapidly increasing for applications in automotive, data centers, and HPC. Samsung will showcase its latest innovations for AI and HPC, including HBM3E, CXL-based CMM-D, and GDDR7, as well as DDR5 RDIMM for data center. To support automotive innovation in the "Server on Wheels" era, automotive LPDDR5X and Detachable AutoSSD will also be on display.
- Sensor Solutions: The automotive industry is rapidly progressing in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving through the integration of artificial intelligence. Safe and convenient driving features start with precise sensing capabilities. Samsung Semiconductor will present its ISOCELL Auto sensors, designed to enhance driving safety with advanced High Dynamic Range (HDR) and LED Flickering Mitigation (LFM) technologies.
- Foundry Solutions: Samsung will highlight its latest foundry innovations for producing high-performance, low-power semiconductors tailored for the AI and automotive sectors. Using advanced process technology with Gate-All-Around (GAA) architecture and specialty solutions such as the Bipolar-CMOS-DMOS (BCD) solution and advanced eMRAM, additionally Samsung will introduce unique foundry solutions that empower industries to leverage AI to its full potential.
- OLED Display Innovations: Samsung's cutting-edge OLED display solutions deliver immersive user experiences and sleek designs for automotive and smart devices. These include a 13.4-inch automotive grade round OLED, the 13.8-inch Flex Magic Pixel that protects privacy by switching modes, and the 17.3-inch Flex Note Extendable, ingeniously combining foldable and slidable technologies. The 34-inch panoramic automotive display ensures a sophisticated design and superior image quality, featuring a stunning resolution of up to 6K.