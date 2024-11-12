Samsung showcases new innovations for AI and automotive tech: HBM3E, GDDR7, OLED displays, more

TL;DR: Samsung will showcase its latest AI and automotive innovations at electronica 2024, including HBM3E AI memory, GDDR7 memory for graphics cards, and DDR5 RDIMMs for data centers. The company will also display automotive LPDDR5X and Detachable AutoSSDs for the "Server on Wheels" era. Samsung will showcase its latest AI and automotive innovations at electronica 2024, including HBM3E AI memory, GDDR7 memory for graphics cards, and DDR5 RDIMMs for data centers. The company will also display automotive LPDDR5X and Detachable AutoSSDs for the "Server on Wheels" era.

Samsung will be showing off its innovations for AI and automotive technologies at the electronica 2024 event, with the likes of its new HBM3E AI memory and GDDR7 memory for graphics cards, and so much more shown off at the event.

Samsung is showcasing its latest innovations in AI and HPC including HBM3E, CXL-based CMM-D, and GDDR7 memory as well as DDR5 RDIMMs for the data center. The company is supporting automotive innovation in the "Server on Wheels" era with automotive LPDDR5X and Detachable AutoSSDs being on display at electronica 2024.

Here's what Samsung will be showcasing at electronica 2024: