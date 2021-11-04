All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Allied Gaming's awesome accessory pack worth over $280 🔥

Three blasts from the Sun to hit Earth very soon, one is 'cannibal'

Three Sun outbursts have erupted from the surface of our star, and all of them are heading towards Earth. One is 'cannibal'.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Nov 4 2021 3:32 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Three bursts from the Sun have been observed, and these bursts are heading towards Earth. Officials expect an impact very soon.

Three blasts from the Sun to hit Earth very soon, one is 'cannibal' 05 | TweakTown.com

The Sun can launch what scientists call coronal mass ejections (CME) from its surface, which are large expulsions of plasma and magnetic field that usually come after a sunspot, knots in the Sun's magnetic field, erupt. Officials at the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center confirmed that on November 1 and November 2, a sunspot called AR2887 released two of these CMEs, which was followed by a third CME from sunspot AR2891.

The first two blasts from the Sun are moving much slower than the third, as the third ate its way through the first and second. All three of the CMEs are on track to hit Earth, with arrival times for the large CME to be on November 3. Officials also warned that the CME impact might produce minor to moderate geomagnetic storms in Earth's upper atmosphere that can cause disruptions for power grids, satellite orientations, GPS communications, and more. On a more positive note, the CME impact can also cause beautiful auroras, such as this one.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

More Sun News:

Read more: Multiple solar flares will hit Earth, officials confirm arrival times

Read more: Massive Sun solar flare hits Earth, causes crazy phenomenon in the sky

Read more: NASA confirms massive solar flare hits Earth, officials record impact

Buy at Amazon

NASA Logo Pullover Hoodie

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$27.99
$27.99$27.99$27.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/4/2021 at 1:05 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.