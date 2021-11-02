All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA astronauts cook space tacos with food from out-of-this-world

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station recently cooked space tacos with ingredients grown from out of this world.

@JakConnorTT
Published Tue, Nov 2 2021 3:34 AM CDT
Astronauts aboard the ISS don't exactly have a large selection of gourmet meals, but sometimes the researchers get a very nice meal to enjoy.

NASA astronauts cook space tacos with food from out-of-this-world 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The astronauts recently enjoyed some homemade space tacos that featured ingredients from the freshly harvested chile peppers that were a part of NASA's Planet Habitat-04 experiment that plans on inspecting the feasibility of growing food in space ahead of long-term missions to the Moon and eventually Mars. At the moment, there isn't much known about growing food in space beside the lower yields for reasons unknown, according to NASA.

"Studies of fruit development in microgravity are limited, and NASA researchers have noted lower fruit development versus ground observations in this experiment for reasons that are not fully understood at this point", stated NASA. While the yield from this particular crop was lower than what would be gained if it was grown back on Earth, the astronauts were still able to enjoy a selection of tacos that included "fajita beef, rehydrated tomatoes & artichokes, and HATCH CHILE!", according to astronaut Megan McArthur.

NEWS SOURCES:space.com, nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

