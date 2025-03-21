All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Science, Space, & Robotics

NASA confirms astronauts stranded for 9 months won't receive any overtime pay

NASA has confirmed the two astronauts that were stranded aboard the ISS won't be receiving any overtime pay for their nine month delay.

NASA confirms astronauts stranded for 9 months won't receive any overtime pay
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore stayed 286 days on the ISS, initially planned for nine, without overtime pay. They received a standard 40-hour workweek salary with minimal additional compensation. Despite the lack of financial incentives, astronauts are aware of the risks and accept the provided benefits.

The two NASA astronauts who were initially going up to the International Space Station (ISS) for nine days but ended up staying there for 286 days weren't paid any overtime.

NASA confirms astronauts stranded for 9 months won't receive any overtime pay 321312
2

In a recent article by The New York Times, a NASA spokesperson revealed the two NASA astronauts, Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, received a regular 40-hour-per-week salary, with no additional pay for holidays or weekends, despite the obvious egregious overtime they both ensued. Additionally, Mike Massimino, a veteran of two Space Shuttle missions, said, "[There's] no hazard pay, there's no overtime, there's no comp time," and ultimately, "there's no incentive to stay in space longer."

However, astronauts do receive incidental amounts for reach they're in space, but since Suni and Butch were on a long-term stay, it only equated to about $5 per day, which totals out to just $1,430 for the entire duration of the trip - 286 days.

For context, a NASA astronaut receives approximately $152,258 per year, according to NASA's 2024 pay rates. Since they are categorized as federal employees on a work trip, their food, transportation, and lodging are provided by NASA. These figures aren't surprises to the astronauts themselves, as they are well aware of the risks and the financial compensation they receive to endure them.

"When NASA astronauts are aboard the International Space Station, they receive regular 40-hour workweek salaries," NASA told Fortune in a statement. "While in space, NASA astronauts are on official travel orders as federal employees, so their transportation, lodging, and meals are provided."

But NASA astronauts aren't likely to pursue adventures to the ISS and beyond for financial gain, as these are people who are highly educated and could be in a much better-paying field if they so choose.

NEWS SOURCE:fortune.com

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

