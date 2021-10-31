Nintendo Switch's second best-selling game of all time is only $10

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Published Sun, Oct 31 2021 11:37 AM CDT
A used copy of Animal Crossing New Horizons is only $10 right now at Gamestop.

Animal Crossing New Horizons has been significantly discounted down to $9.99 over at Gamestop. Granted this is a used copy, but it sure beats the always-premium pricing Nintendo permanently affixes to its first-party games. You'd think since the game has pretty much hit peak sales performance that Nintendo would lower the price to move more units. It worked for Capcom--they've reported 8 consecutive years of operating profit growth because they're flexible with pricing.

The reality is Animal Crossing is already a sales revenue monster. In little over a year, New Horizons has amassed a gargantuan 33 million copies sold. It's by far and away the second best-selling game on the Switch, and it managed to sell 1 million copies per week for many months in a row.

Now's also a good time to grab the game if you bought the exorbitantly priced $49.99 Switch Online Expansion Pack, which comes with free DLC for Animal Crossing.

Nintendo Switch Lite - Yellow

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$189.99
$179.99$199.00$172.94
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/31/2021 at 1:34 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

