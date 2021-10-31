Nintendo Switch's second best-selling game of all time is only $10
The second best-selling game on the Nintendo Switch that sold 1 million copies for many months in a row, is $10 at Gamestop.
A used copy of Animal Crossing New Horizons is only $10 right now at Gamestop.
Animal Crossing New Horizons has been significantly discounted down to $9.99 over at Gamestop. Granted this is a used copy, but it sure beats the always-premium pricing Nintendo permanently affixes to its first-party games. You'd think since the game has pretty much hit peak sales performance that Nintendo would lower the price to move more units. It worked for Capcom--they've reported 8 consecutive years of operating profit growth because they're flexible with pricing.
The reality is Animal Crossing is already a sales revenue monster. In little over a year, New Horizons has amassed a gargantuan 33 million copies sold. It's by far and away the second best-selling game on the Switch, and it managed to sell 1 million copies per week for many months in a row.
Now's also a good time to grab the game if you bought the exorbitantly priced $49.99 Switch Online Expansion Pack, which comes with free DLC for Animal Crossing.
