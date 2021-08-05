Nintendo Switch top 10 game sales: Ring Fit ousts Super Mario Bros. U

Nintendo refreshes its Switch top 10 sales charts with updated figures, and a new challenger knocks a game off the top list.

Nintendo just reported its Q1 earnings for FY22 and total software is down by 17.7% compared to record-breaking pandemic surges, but overall Switch game sales are still growing.

Nintendo's latest sales figures reiterate that gamers buy Nintendo products to primarily play first party games, with over 70% of total game sales revenue coming from wholly-owned titles. Case in point: The entire Switch top 10 best-selling games chart is made up of releases developed by Nintendo.

The top 10 chart saw some interesting fluctuations from Q4 FY21 to Q1 FY22. The fitness game Ring Fit Adventure actually pushed New Super Mario Bros. U off the top 10 list, and Super Mario Party saw a healthy spike of 930,000 sales to beat out Let's Go Pokemon Evee and Pikachu. Otherwise the list positioning has remained the same.

One interesting thing to note is that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold over 1.6 million copies through Q1, and Animal Crossing is still moving over 1 million units per quarter despite having become the fastest-selling Switch game on the market.

Nintendo Switch top 10 best-sellers:

Mario Kart 8 - 37.08 million Animal Crossing New Horizons - 33.89 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 24.77 million Breath of the Wild - 23.2 million Pokemon Sword and Shield - 21.85 million ]Super Mario Odyssey - 21.4 million Super Mario Party -15.72 million Pokemon Let's Go - 13.57 million Splatoon 2 - 12.45 million Ring Fit Adventure - 11.26 million

