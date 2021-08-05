All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Nintendo Switch top 10 game sales: Ring Fit ousts Super Mario Bros. U

Nintendo refreshes its Switch top 10 sales charts with updated figures, and a new challenger knocks a game off the top list.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Aug 5 2021 1:32 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Nintendo just reported its Q1 earnings for FY22 and total software is down by 17.7% compared to record-breaking pandemic surges, but overall Switch game sales are still growing.

Nintendo Switch top 10 game sales: Ring Fit ousts Super Mario Bros. U 26 | TweakTown.com

Nintendo's latest sales figures reiterate that gamers buy Nintendo products to primarily play first party games, with over 70% of total game sales revenue coming from wholly-owned titles. Case in point: The entire Switch top 10 best-selling games chart is made up of releases developed by Nintendo.

The top 10 chart saw some interesting fluctuations from Q4 FY21 to Q1 FY22. The fitness game Ring Fit Adventure actually pushed New Super Mario Bros. U off the top 10 list, and Super Mario Party saw a healthy spike of 930,000 sales to beat out Let's Go Pokemon Evee and Pikachu. Otherwise the list positioning has remained the same.

One interesting thing to note is that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold over 1.6 million copies through Q1, and Animal Crossing is still moving over 1 million units per quarter despite having become the fastest-selling Switch game on the market.

Nintendo Switch top 10 best-sellers:

  1. Mario Kart 8 - 37.08 million
  2. Animal Crossing New Horizons - 33.89 million
  3. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 24.77 million
  4. Breath of the Wild - 23.2 million
  5. Pokemon Sword and Shield - 21.85 million
  6. ]Super Mario Odyssey - 21.4 million
  7. Super Mario Party -15.72 million
  8. Pokemon Let's Go - 13.57 million
  9. Splatoon 2 - 12.45 million
  10. Ring Fit Adventure - 11.26 million

More Nintendo news:

NEWS SOURCE:nintendo.co.jp

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.