Elden Ring Nightreign sold 2 million copies in first day

Elden Ring Nightreign is a hit for Bandai Namco and FromSoftware with multi-million sales on the first day of release.
The new online PVE co-op Elden Ring game is off to an incredible start. Nightreign has sold 2 million copies on consoles and PC in the first day, FromSoftware has announced. Remember that Nightreign is a cross-gen release available on both PS4/Xbox One and the PS5/Xbox Series systems, so these full game sales metrics include all platforms.
The confirmation post was short and to the point: "Darkness fell over Limveld, and two million Nightfarers rose up against it. Thank you for your support."
For reference, Elden Ring managed to sell 12 million copies in its first 2 weeks on the market, a milestone underlined by the fact that it was only launched on gen 8 consoles and PC at the time.
FromSoftware also revealed Patch 1.02 which is coming next week, adding some bonuses for solo play--including being able to automatically revive as well as boosted rune rewards.
Below we have a quick selective breakdown of some of the fastest-selling games of recent years:
Fastest-selling video games (mixed selection)
- Elden Ring Nightreign - 2 million in 1 day
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - 1 million in 3 days
- Monster Hunter Wilds - 8 million in 3 days
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 10 million in 3 days
- Pokemon Scarlet & Violet - 10 million in 3 days
- Black Myth: Wukong - 10 million in 3 days
- Cyberpunk 2077 - 11 million in 1 day
- Grand Theft Auto V - 11 million in 1 day
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 11 million in 11 days
- Elden Ring - 12 million in 14 days
- Modern Warfare II - 14.3 million in 10 days