Elden Ring Nightreign sold 2 million copies in first day

FromSoftware's new 3-player co-op RPG Elden Ring Nightreign is already a hit with 2 million copies sold on all platforms in the first day of release.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: Elden Ring Nightreign, the new online PvE co-op game from FromSoftware and Bandai Namco, sold 2 million copies across consoles and PC on its first day. This cross-gen release demonstrates strong market impact, with an upcoming Patch 1.02 enhancing solo play features and rune rewards. Elden Ring Nightreign, the new online PvE co-op game from FromSoftware and Bandai Namco, sold 2 million copies across consoles and PC on its first day. This cross-gen release demonstrates strong market impact, with an upcoming Patch 1.02 enhancing solo play features and rune rewards.

Elden Ring Nightreign is a hit for Bandai Namco and FromSoftware with multi-million sales on the first day of release.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new online PVE co-op Elden Ring game is off to an incredible start. Nightreign has sold 2 million copies on consoles and PC in the first day, FromSoftware has announced. Remember that Nightreign is a cross-gen release available on both PS4/Xbox One and the PS5/Xbox Series systems, so these full game sales metrics include all platforms.

The confirmation post was short and to the point: "Darkness fell over Limveld, and two million Nightfarers rose up against it. Thank you for your support."

For reference, Elden Ring managed to sell 12 million copies in its first 2 weeks on the market, a milestone underlined by the fact that it was only launched on gen 8 consoles and PC at the time.

FromSoftware also revealed Patch 1.02 which is coming next week, adding some bonuses for solo play--including being able to automatically revive as well as boosted rune rewards.

Below we have a quick selective breakdown of some of the fastest-selling games of recent years:

3

Fastest-selling video games (mixed selection)