Elden Ring Nightreign sold 2 million copies in first day

FromSoftware's new 3-player co-op RPG Elden Ring Nightreign is already a hit with 2 million copies sold on all platforms in the first day of release.

Elden Ring Nightreign sold 2 million copies in first day
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minutes & 45 seconds read time

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: Elden Ring Nightreign, the new online PvE co-op game from FromSoftware and Bandai Namco, sold 2 million copies across consoles and PC on its first day. This cross-gen release demonstrates strong market impact, with an upcoming Patch 1.02 enhancing solo play features and rune rewards.

Elden Ring Nightreign is a hit for Bandai Namco and FromSoftware with multi-million sales on the first day of release.

Elden Ring Nightreign sold 2 million copies in first day 1
3

The new online PVE co-op Elden Ring game is off to an incredible start. Nightreign has sold 2 million copies on consoles and PC in the first day, FromSoftware has announced. Remember that Nightreign is a cross-gen release available on both PS4/Xbox One and the PS5/Xbox Series systems, so these full game sales metrics include all platforms.

The confirmation post was short and to the point: "Darkness fell over Limveld, and two million Nightfarers rose up against it. Thank you for your support."

For reference, Elden Ring managed to sell 12 million copies in its first 2 weeks on the market, a milestone underlined by the fact that it was only launched on gen 8 consoles and PC at the time.

FromSoftware also revealed Patch 1.02 which is coming next week, adding some bonuses for solo play--including being able to automatically revive as well as boosted rune rewards.

Below we have a quick selective breakdown of some of the fastest-selling games of recent years:

Elden Ring Nightreign sold 2 million copies in first day 21
3

Fastest-selling video games (mixed selection)

  • Elden Ring Nightreign - 2 million in 1 day
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - 1 million in 3 days
  • Monster Hunter Wilds - 8 million in 3 days
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 10 million in 3 days
  • Pokemon Scarlet & Violet - 10 million in 3 days
  • Black Myth: Wukong - 10 million in 3 days
  • Cyberpunk 2077 - 11 million in 1 day
  • Grand Theft Auto V - 11 million in 1 day
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 11 million in 11 days
  • Elden Ring - 12 million in 14 days
  • Modern Warfare II - 14.3 million in 10 days