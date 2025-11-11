Elden Ring Nightreign DLC expansion coming by Q1 2026, FromSoftware owner confirms

FromSoftware parent company Kadokawa Corp. confirms the game studio is working on a new DLC expansion for the highly popular Elden Ring Nightreign.

New DLC for Elden Ring Nightreign has been confirmed, and it will launch sometime in the first quarter of 2026.

FromSoftware's Elden Ring Nightreign is the latest in a consecutive string of mega-hits for Kadokawa. In the company's latest Q1-Q2 earnings report, Kadokawa confirms that Nightreign significantly outperformed their expectations, with many more copies sold and revenue generated than had originally been forecasted.

Thanks to these results, and the power of the Elden Ring brand, it's no surprise that FromSoftware is working on new expansion content for the co-op multiplayer adventure game. There's been no announcement of what the Nightreign DLC will actually be, however Kadokawa did confirm that DLC is happening in the report.

"FromSoftware is currently developing ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN DLC (planned for release in FY2025), ELDEN RING Tarnished Edition (planned for release in 2026 for Nintendo Switch 2), and The Duskbloods (planned for release in 2026)," reads one of the slides.

Elsewhere in the report, Kadokawa says this about Nightreign:

"During the first six months under review, the new title ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN, released in May 2025, exceeded sales expectations both domestically and internationally." "FromSoftware's ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN has performed well beyond initial expectations."

Nightreign is a departure from Elden Ring by offering online multiplayer in a standardized $40 full game release. Unlike other live games, however, Nightreign isn't monetized with microtransactions and instead relies on unlocks, exploration, and co-operative gameplay to create a deeper progression system.

As for the future, Kadokawa has already said that Elden Ring is a franchise...so that means more of anything and everything:

"We are aiming for further sales growth for ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN, original ELDEN RING, and its DLC."