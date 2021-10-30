Apple's new $19 polishing cloth teardown, because why not

Apple has an expensive but glorious new $19 cleaning cloth if you want to clean your iProducts, especially the new M1 Max SoC-powered 2021 MacBook Pro laptops.

But in an even more glorious way, the folks at iFixit have given Apple's new $19 cleaning cloth the traditional teardown treatment. The company has confirmed that there's no hidden chips or anything underneath the fabric, but that's when iFix it found something interesting.

The team said: "Under a microscope the premium quality of Apple's polishing cloth comes to life. On the left, you'll see a plain old cleaning cloth. Boring. On the right? Miniscule fibers intricately woven together, uniting to become not just a tool for cleaning, but an object of beauty worthy of being cleaned itself. Amidst the beauty, a thin line delicately traces the form of mankind's foundational fruit: an apple".

But seriously, iFixit did discover that there's actually not just 1 but 2 cloths that have been glued together. This means that you get 2 cloths for $19 in reality, making them $9.50 -- I guess. iFixit did go deeper, and in the end gave the Apple Polishing Cloth a "0 out of 10" on their repairability scale, adding that "for distracting us from a very important MacBook Pro teardown and not going back together after we cut it into pieces with scissors".