Apple's new $19 polishing cloth teardown, because why not

Apple has a $19 cleaning cloth for its 2021 MacBook Pro, with iFixit giving it the teardown treatment: 'an object of beauty'.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Oct 30 2021 10:05 PM CDT
Apple has an expensive but glorious new $19 cleaning cloth if you want to clean your iProducts, especially the new M1 Max SoC-powered 2021 MacBook Pro laptops.

Apple's new polishing cloth teardown, because why not 02 | TweakTown.com
But in an even more glorious way, the folks at iFixit have given Apple's new $19 cleaning cloth the traditional teardown treatment. The company has confirmed that there's no hidden chips or anything underneath the fabric, but that's when iFix it found something interesting.

The team said: "Under a microscope the premium quality of Apple's polishing cloth comes to life. On the left, you'll see a plain old cleaning cloth. Boring. On the right? Miniscule fibers intricately woven together, uniting to become not just a tool for cleaning, but an object of beauty worthy of being cleaned itself. Amidst the beauty, a thin line delicately traces the form of mankind's foundational fruit: an apple".

Apple's new $19 polishing cloth teardown, because why not 01 | TweakTown.com

But seriously, iFixit did discover that there's actually not just 1 but 2 cloths that have been glued together. This means that you get 2 cloths for $19 in reality, making them $9.50 -- I guess. iFixit did go deeper, and in the end gave the Apple Polishing Cloth a "0 out of 10" on their repairability scale, adding that "for distracting us from a very important MacBook Pro teardown and not going back together after we cut it into pieces with scissors".

Apple's new $19 polishing cloth teardown, because why not 03 | TweakTown.com
Apple's new $19 polishing cloth teardown, because why not 04 | TweakTown.com
2021 Apple MacBook Pro

NEWS SOURCE:ifixit.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

