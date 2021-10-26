All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Here's what Apple's new MacBook Pro looks like in the nude, M1 Max SoC

Apple's very first M1 Max SoC-powered 2021 MacBook Pro teardown: cooled by a single heat pipe and dual fans, beautiful design.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Oct 26 2021 10:11 PM CDT
Apple's new MacBook Pro laptops are here with 14-inch and 16-inch offerings powered by Apple's latest M1 Max SoC, with powerhouse mobile performance that rivals laptops and desktops, all on a 5nm chip fabbed at TSMC.

Here's what Apple's new MacBook Pro looks like in the nude, M1 Max SoC
The new Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 16.2-inch model has received a quick teardown treatment by @L0vetodream on Twitter, showing that the new MacBook Pro is cooled by a single heat pipe and dual fans. Apple's new M1 Max SoC does not require massive amounts of cooling, with the thermal design of the new MacBook Pro allowing for 50% more airflow with lower fan speeds.

Apple's energy efficiency out of the new M1 Max SoC and TSMC's new 5nm process node is showing its strength here, with the teardown revealing the new 2021 MacBook Pro and its M1 Max SoC is surrounded by 4 memory chips, and compares it to a small coin. Impressive stuff that, as a nerd, is really awesome to see.

L0vetodream explains "MacBook Pro 16-inch with M1 Max first disassembled. The area of ​​the new M1 Max chip is really large (see the comparison of the size of a 1 yuan coin) RAM is divided into four particles stacked on the chip to dissipate heat is a dual fan + single heat pipe overall modularity The design of the internal design is regular and maintenance is relatively convenient. This one we have is the 1T top-equipped version (the highest configuration in the non-customized version)".



NEWS SOURCE:macrumors.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

