Here's what Apple's new MacBook Pro looks like in the nude, M1 Max SoC

Apple's new MacBook Pro laptops are here with 14-inch and 16-inch offerings powered by Apple's latest M1 Max SoC, with powerhouse mobile performance that rivals laptops and desktops, all on a 5nm chip fabbed at TSMC.

The new Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 16.2-inch model has received a quick teardown treatment by @L0vetodream on Twitter, showing that the new MacBook Pro is cooled by a single heat pipe and dual fans. Apple's new M1 Max SoC does not require massive amounts of cooling, with the thermal design of the new MacBook Pro allowing for 50% more airflow with lower fan speeds.

Apple's energy efficiency out of the new M1 Max SoC and TSMC's new 5nm process node is showing its strength here, with the teardown revealing the new 2021 MacBook Pro and its M1 Max SoC is surrounded by 4 memory chips, and compares it to a small coin. Impressive stuff that, as a nerd, is really awesome to see.

L0vetodream explains "MacBook Pro 16-inch with M1 Max first disassembled. The area of ​​the new M1 Max chip is really large (see the comparison of the size of a 1 yuan coin) RAM is divided into four particles stacked on the chip to dissipate heat is a dual fan + single heat pipe overall modularity The design of the internal design is regular and maintenance is relatively convenient. This one we have is the 1T top-equipped version (the highest configuration in the non-customized version)".