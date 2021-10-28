All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NASA spies on 'monster' star-forming region that looks like 'Godzilla'

Do you see the monster that is lurking within the image recently released by NASA JPL? It has piercing eyes that resemble Godzilla.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Oct 28 2021 4:33 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NASA has published a photograph of a nebula taken by its now-retired Spitzer Space Telescope, and the image resembles a space "monster".

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory has published the image, and it states in a new article on its website that the colorful image seen above is of nebula located within the constellation Sagittarius about 7,800 light-years from Earth. Using Spitzer's GLIMPSE Survey, Caltech astronomer Robert Hurt processed the image and noticed the resemblance to Godzilla within the image.

"I wasn't looking for monsters. I just happened to glance at a region of sky that I've browsed many times before, but I'd never zoomed in on. Sometimes if you just crop an area differently, it brings out something that you didn't see before. It was the eyes and mouth that roared 'Godzilla' to me," said Hurt. NASA's JPL states in its article that much like on Earth, when we observe a cloud of gas our imaginations proceed to run wild by creating images and shapes, and the very same happens out in space when observing a cloud of gas and dust.

NASA spies on 'monster' star-forming region that looks like 'Godzilla' 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES
NASA spies on 'monster' star-forming region that looks like 'Godzilla' 01 | TweakTown.com

If you are interested in learning more about this nebula, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

ZAFUL Unisex NASA Logo Letter Graphic American Flag

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$38.99
$38.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/28/2021 at 1:10 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:jpl.nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.