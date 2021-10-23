All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

GTA trilogy remaster: $59.99 on PS5, Xbox Series X, won't cost extra

The next-gen PlayStation 5 version of the GTA trilogy remaster collection won't cost $69.99, and is instead priced at $59.99.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Oct 23 2021 2:38 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Digital store listings confirm the new GTA remaster collection won't cost extra on next-gen consoles.

GTA trilogy remaster: .99 on PS5, Xbox Series X, won't cost extra 433 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Today Rockstar opened up pre-orders for the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition remaster collection in both digital and physical formats. A new PS Store listing confirms the PlayStation 5 version of the remastered bundle won't cost $69.99 as previously believed, and will instead be priced at the normal MSRP of $59.99.

The Xbox store also lists the trilogy for $59.99 and notes the game is optimized for Xbox Series X/S. Rockstar has confirmed GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas can all hit 4K 60FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X systems with HDR support thrown in.

GTA trilogy remaster: $59.99 on PS5, Xbox Series X, won't cost extra 444 | TweakTown.com

Read Also: GTA trilogy remaster looks AMAZING with huge graphics upgrades

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will release first digitally on November 11, 2021 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. A physical boxed version will be sold in retail stores on December 7.

Updated Player Experience making it easier than ever to play these classic games, including:

  • A GTAV-style controller layout
  • Improved gunplay and targeting controls, with upgraded drive-by controls in GTA: San Andreas
  • Updated Weapon and Radio Station selection wheels
  • Updated Mini-Maps with enhanced navigation allowing players to set waypoints to destinations
  • The ability to immediately restart a failed mission
  • Plus new Rockstar Games Social Club Accomplishments for members

Enhanced Visuals, with improved graphics and fidelity across all three games, including:

  • Higher resolution textures from characters to weapons, vehicles to roads, and much more for greater detail
  • A completely rebuilt lighting system with enhanced shadows, reflections, and more
  • Improved water and weather effects
  • Enhanced detail in trees and foliage
  • Increased draw distances to provide a new level of depth and definition

Plus Platform-Specific Features, including:

  • 4K-resolution support with up to 60 FPS performance for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X systems
  • NVIDIA DLSS support for PC
  • Touchscreen camera zooming, pans and menu selections as well as Gyro aiming for the Nintendo Switch
Buy at Amazon

Grand Theft Auto V PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$24.39
$24.39$24.39$25.98
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/23/2021 at 3:00 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:store.playstation.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.