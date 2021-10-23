GTA trilogy remaster: $59.99 on PS5, Xbox Series X, won't cost extra
The next-gen PlayStation 5 version of the GTA trilogy remaster collection won't cost $69.99, and is instead priced at $59.99.
Digital store listings confirm the new GTA remaster collection won't cost extra on next-gen consoles.
Today Rockstar opened up pre-orders for the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition remaster collection in both digital and physical formats. A new PS Store listing confirms the PlayStation 5 version of the remastered bundle won't cost $69.99 as previously believed, and will instead be priced at the normal MSRP of $59.99.
The Xbox store also lists the trilogy for $59.99 and notes the game is optimized for Xbox Series X/S. Rockstar has confirmed GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas can all hit 4K 60FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X systems with HDR support thrown in.
Read Also: GTA trilogy remaster looks AMAZING with huge graphics upgrades
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will release first digitally on November 11, 2021 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. A physical boxed version will be sold in retail stores on December 7.
Updated Player Experience making it easier than ever to play these classic games, including:
- A GTAV-style controller layout
- Improved gunplay and targeting controls, with upgraded drive-by controls in GTA: San Andreas
- Updated Weapon and Radio Station selection wheels
- Updated Mini-Maps with enhanced navigation allowing players to set waypoints to destinations
- The ability to immediately restart a failed mission
- Plus new Rockstar Games Social Club Accomplishments for members
Enhanced Visuals, with improved graphics and fidelity across all three games, including:
- Higher resolution textures from characters to weapons, vehicles to roads, and much more for greater detail
- A completely rebuilt lighting system with enhanced shadows, reflections, and more
- Improved water and weather effects
- Enhanced detail in trees and foliage
- Increased draw distances to provide a new level of depth and definition
Plus Platform-Specific Features, including:
- 4K-resolution support with up to 60 FPS performance for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X systems
- NVIDIA DLSS support for PC
- Touchscreen camera zooming, pans and menu selections as well as Gyro aiming for the Nintendo Switch