GTA trilogy remaster looks AMAZING with huge graphics upgrades

The original legendary Grand Theft Auto PS2-era trilogy has been reborn with incredible graphics upgrades, effects, and controls.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Oct 22 2021 11:28 AM CDT
The new GTA trilogy remaster completely revolutionizes the PS2 era games with significant graphics upgrades, making the games look better than they ever have before.

Rockstar just published in-game footage of the new GTA trilogy remaster. They knocked it out of the park. The remaster collection is very impressive and completely blows the original games out of the water (well...those character models are a bit goofy).

The devs have pretty much improved every single square inch of Vice City, San Andreas, and Liberty City. The cars have new models, the trees have more definition, water catches the light--everything is upgraded. Rockstar has baked into the game high-resolution textures, dynamic lighting and shadows, and higher-end physics and weather effects like fiery explosions to simultaneously add more realism and outrageous fourth-wall breaking chaos.

Every game has been significantly enhanced. Cars reflect streetlights and stop lights as they roll through the busy city streets of Liberty City, catching lightning in brief flashes on rain-soaked hoods. Vice City glows in neon-lit splendor as the sun shines overhead. San Andreas gang violence never looked so chaotic as it does in the trailer.

Consoles and PC have come a long way from the PS2-era days, and the Definitive Edition does a great job in leveraging new hardware. No, this won't be a huge amazing next-gen spectacle, but it is next-next-next gen compared to the 2000's.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will release November 11, 2021 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The PS4 and Xbox One version will release December 6.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

