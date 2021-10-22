All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GTA III, Vice City, San Andreas remasters hit 4K 60FPS on PS5, Xbox SX

All three PS2-era Grand Theft Auto games can hit 4K 60FPS on PS5, Xbox Series X in the new GTA trilogy remaster collection.

Published Fri, Oct 22 2021 12:31 PM CDT
All three original 3D Grand Theft Auto games can hit 4K 60FPS on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Rockstar isn't cutting any corners with its new GTA trilogy remaster collection. The games can run at 4K 60FPS on next-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and remasters also support NVIDIA DLSS on PC.

All the games look better than ever with crisp visual upgrades. Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas have been re-tooled for both gen 8 and gen 9 console hardware with a completely overhauled lighting system, tons of new high-def textures, improved car and upgraded character models, and dynamic weather and physics effects thrown in.

The developers also add some big QoL improvements to the yesteryear PS2 classics, including being able to instantly restart a mission if you fail it and new re-designed targeting systems lifted from Grand Theft Auto V.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will release digitally on November 11, 2021 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. A physical boxed version will be sold in retail stores on December 7.

Read Also: GTA trilogy remaster looks AMAZING with huge graphics upgrades

Updated Player Experience making it easier than ever to play these classic games, including:

  • A GTAV-style controller layout
  • Improved gunplay and targeting controls, with upgraded drive-by controls in GTA: San Andreas
  • Updated Weapon and Radio Station selection wheels
  • Updated Mini-Maps with enhanced navigation allowing players to set waypoints to destinations
  • The ability to immediately restart a failed mission
  • Plus new Rockstar Games Social Club Accomplishments for members

Enhanced Visuals, with improved graphics and fidelity across all three games, including:

  • Higher resolution textures from characters to weapons, vehicles to roads, and much more for greater detail
  • A completely rebuilt lighting system with enhanced shadows, reflections, and more
  • Improved water and weather effects
  • Enhanced detail in trees and foliage
  • Increased draw distances to provide a new level of depth and definition

Plus Platform-Specific Features, including:

  • 4K-resolution support with up to 60 FPS performance for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X systems
  • NVIDIA DLSS support for PC
  • Touchscreen camera zooming, pans and menu selections as well as Gyro aiming for the Nintendo Switch
NEWS SOURCE:rockstargames.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

