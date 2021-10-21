All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
New Xbox update adds this much-requested feature to Xbox Series X/S

The new Xbox Series X update is jam-packed with requested features including UHD UIs, night mode, and dimming controller light.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Oct 21 2021 6:09 PM CDT
Microsoft is bringing new fan-requested features to the Xbox Series X, including a 4K UHD resolution dashboard UI and more.

New Xbox update adds this much-requested feature to Xbox Series X/S

Ever-focused on continually evolving and adding to the Xbox ecosystem, Microsoft rolled out a new update for the Xbox Series X that makes some big changes to onscreen visuals. We're not talking about gaming, but the UI used for navigation, which is now rendered in native 3840 x 2160p. The old UI used to be 1080p upscaled to 4K, which resulted in lots of jaggies and fuzzy edges--a minor gripe considering major advantages like Quick Resume and cloud saves, but hey.

There's also a new night mode that softens the on-screen light and even reduces the light from the controller (a big deal because Xbox controllers run on batteries) and the console's button, which is a nice touch for anyone playing at night. There's even a blue light filter to help gamers with sensitive eyes...pretty important when your games service is keeping people glued to their TVs for hours on end.

NEWS SOURCE:news.xbox.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

