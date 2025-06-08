New Xbox Ally X handheld announced, has more RAM than an Xbox Series X

ASUS and Microsoft today revealed the official ROG Xbox handheld duo, and the more expensive Xbox Ally X comes with more RAM than an Xbox Series X console.

ASUS and Microsoft have officially revealed the first Xbox handheld, and it's a Windows 11-powered PC with a new console-like UI.

There's two new Xbox-branded gaming PC handhelds on the way: The ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X. The devices are actually made by ASUS in close partnership with Microsoft. No pricing has been announced, and the duo will be available this holiday.

The Xbox Ally X will be much more powerful with 24GB of RAM (8GB more than the Series X and the Xbox Ally, which both have 16GB of RAM) and the new AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, which leverages an AI-based NPU to help with gaming workloads. Both the Ally and Ally X feature a dedicated Xbox button that calls forth the Xbox app, a 7-inch 1080p 120Hz screen and Xbox-inspired handgrip controllers (check below for the full spec sheet).

Microsoft has also announced its new Xbox full screen experience for the Windows Xbox app that has been optimized for handhelds. This is basically a lightweight version of Windows 11 running the Xbox app that's specifically meant for handheld gaming.

The ROG Xbox Ally duo will also load games from other stores right in the interface, similar to the ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion go stock storefronts/libraries. This means you'll be able to switch between games you purchased on Steam, the Epic Store, and the Xbox PC store all-in-one place.

"Within the Xbox full screen experience, players will see their aggregated gaming library, giving them quick access to games from Xbox, Game Pass, Battle.net, and other leading PC storefronts. With this new feature, your Xbox library, hundreds of Game Pass titles (membership required), and all your installed games from other PC game stores are always at your fingertips. We're also making handheld gaming more seamless through our investment in Xbox Play Anywhere. With support for over 1,000 games, a single purchase means you can play with Xbox, including your progress and achievements, across Xbox console, PC and Xbox Ally-at no additional cost. And when you power on your Xbox Ally or Xbox Ally X, your favorite games are already there, ready to play."

The Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X will both launch worldwide sometime in 2025. Specs are below: