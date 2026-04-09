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Xbox Achievements are getting overhauled with new animations and 'the most requested features'

'This has been one of the most requested features from Xbox Insiders, and we're excited to finally get it into your hands very soon.'.

Xbox Achievements are getting overhauled with new animations and 'the most requested features'
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Senior Editor
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TL;DR: Microsoft is updating its Xbox Achievements system with a visual refresh, new animations, and the long-requested ability to hide games from Achievement history while retaining Gamerscore. The update also highlights fully completed games and adds filters for easier management, aiming to better celebrate player milestones.

Microsoft introduced its Achievements and Gamescore system on the Xbox 360 console, rewarding in-game progress and becoming a game-changer for the wider industry. It led Sony to implement its Trophy system for PlayStation and Valve to add Steam Achievements to its platform. Cut to 2026, and Microsoft's Xbox team is introducing the biggest overhaul and update to its Achievements system since its debut.

Xbox Achievements are getting overhauled with new animations and 'the most requested features' 2
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Available now for select Xbox Insiders to test, Microsoft notes that these updates are all about making it "easier to celebrate your accomplishments and curate how they appear on your profile." Plus, Achievements are getting a visual refresh with updated icons and new animations for classic or rare achievements, matched to your Xbox UI color.

Perhaps the most notable update, and one that Xbox gamers have been asking to see for years, is the ability to hide games from your Achievements history. This only affects how your profile looks, so those games where you only got 5 points out of 1000 will still count toward your total Gamerscore, but are now no longer visible.

"This has been one of the most requested features from Xbox Insiders, and we're excited to finally get it into your hands very soon," Alex Charters, Senior Product Manager at Xbox, said.

Another welcome update is your "100% Completed Games," which are those where all Achievements have been unlocked, and are now highlighted to celebrate that fact. And there's now a filter option to make it easier to find fully completed games, plus new filters for managing hidden games, and more. "We're continuing to explore new ways to recognize completion and milestone moments over time," Alex Charters adds. "This update is one of our first steps towards celebrating those moments."

Microsoft notes that this update will roll out to more Insiders "over time," with the full release "coming later to all players."

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News Source:news.xbox.com

Senior Editor

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Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

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