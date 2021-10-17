All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
DEATHLOOP update on PC adds NVIDIA DLSS, improved ray tracing perf

DEATHLOOP has been updated on the PC, adding NVIDIA DLSS support and improving performance, stability when ray tracing is enabled.

Published Sun, Oct 17 2021 9:20 PM CDT
DEATHLOOP has been updated with the PC and PlayStation 5 versions of the game both receiving updates, with the PC version of the game receiving NVIDIA DLSS support and more.

The new DEATHLOOP Game Update 1 also fixes issues with dropped frames and hitches in camera movement, support for NVIDIA's game-changing DLSS technology, and support for Sony DualSense controller audio. There are many more improvements across the board, with performance and stability improved with the developer noting "especially with ray tracing" enabled in DEATHLOOP.

There's now a poor connection quality indicator in DEATHLOOP, up in the right-hand corner of your screen, and improved audio mix quality. The developer has tweaked a bunch of different parts of the game ranging from mines, turrets, and fireworks through to achievements, and more in this new update. The full list is below:

  • Fixed issues that were causing dropped frames and hitches in camera movement
  • Added support for NVIDIA DLSS
  • Added support for Sony DualSense controller audio
  • Added an indicator of poor connection quality in the upper right of the screen (resembles a speedometer with an exclamation point)
  • Improved performance and stability, especially with ray tracing
  • Improved NPC pathing and reactions to the player
  • Improved audio mix quality
  • Fixed laser mines, turrets and fireworks for both Colt and Julianna players
  • Fixed issue with mouse wheel. Using the mouse wheel to switch between weapons will now work properly and will not cause weapons to be dropped.
  • Fixed unlock issue with "Oops" and "Deathday Suit" achievements
  • Fixed issue that could cause Colt's progression to be reset even if player chose 'no' on confirmation
  • Fixed crash issue when a player unlocks a feat using Havoc while playing as Julianna
  • Fixed Aleksis Dorsey reactions, making him easier to identify among his party guests
  • Fixed issue that was causing assassinations to glitch sometimes while playing as Julianna
  • Julianna's actions will no longer directly unlock achievements for Colt
  • Julianna players will no longer hear radio conversations meant for only Colt
  • Fixed issue with leaning inconsistency (inputs will no longer be ignored sporadically)
Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

