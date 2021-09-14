DEATHLOOP on PlayStation 5 runs at 4K 60FPS without ray tracing
DEATHLOOP runs at 4K 30FPS with ray tracing ON, 4K 60FPS with ray tracing OFF -- PC version can push much higher than that.
DEATHLOOP is now out on the PC and both the next-gen PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles, but now we have some more performance details on the PS5 version of DEATHLOOP.
Bethesda and Arkane have added AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) support, which helps out the PC version of the game on both AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce GPUs. DEATHLOOP is using temporal reconstruction to scale the resolution on the PS5, with ray-traced shadows on offer that are generated by natural light and are part of the ambient occlusion.
In a video comparing the PS5 and PC versions of the game made by ElAnalistaDeBits, and that the PS5 has "stuttering issues" and that the Quality Mode runs between 40-60FPS average. I wouldn't be running this game, or any other game without 60FPS average -- especially since DEATHLOOP has a Performance Mode offering 4K 60FPS (without ray tracing).
Here's the modes that DEATHLOOP runs at on the PlayStation 5:
- PS5 Ray-Tracing Mode: Dynamic 2160p at 30FPS with Ray-Traced shadows. (2160p ~ 1440p) 1800p Average
- PS5 Performance Mode: Dynamic 2160p at 60FPS without Ray-Tracing. (2160p ~ 1368p) 1440p Average
- PS5 Quality Mode: Dynamic 2160p at variable 60FPS without Ray-Tracing (2160p ~ 1800p) Average of 1800p
The PC version reduces its resolution by up to about 20% with AMD FSR with all settings in Ultra on an RTX 3080
ElAnalistaDeBits notes:
- Deathloop on PS5 uses temporal reconstruction rendering to scale the resolution. I don't know if it's AMD FSR, but I wouldn't rule it out.
- Ray-tracing is applied in the shadows generated by natural lighting and part of the ambient occlusion. However, the main character does not cast a shadow.
- PS5 features some noisy shadows in Ray-Tracing mode. Especially in small closed places.
- In some areas, when ray-tracing is activated, the lighting direction is also modified to favor and get more out of this option. This results some scenarios with quite interesting differences.
- Reflections on PC have higher resolution, however their overall quality leaves something to be desired on both platforms.
- The overall textures are of the same quality on both platforms and modes. Some have a quality really worthy of the Nextgen.
- The PS5 quality mode features superior anisotropic filtering over Performance / Ray-Tracing mode (similar to the PC version).
- The PC version has a slightly higher draw distance.
- Ray-tracing mode on PS5 has stuttering issues. The quality mode ranges from 60 ~ 40fps.
- Definitely, the most recommended way to enjoy Deathloop on PS5 is Performance. 60FPS is non-negotiable in this game.