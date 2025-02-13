GeForce Game Ready Driver for Avowed is here, 4K 240+ FPS with RT on the RTX 5080

GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.42 has been released and it adds day one support for Avowed, plus Sid Meier's Civilization VII and Wuthering Waves.

GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.42 has been released, and it includes day one support for Obsidian's (Fallout New Vegas, The Outer Worlds) latest RPG - Avowed. The game supports cutting-edge ray-tracing effects alongside DLSS Frame Generation, DLSS Super Resolution, and NVIDIA Reflex. DLSS 4 support is available on Steam via the NVIDIA App's DLSS Override feature.

This includes the new Multi Frame Generation technology to boost smoothness and maximize your display's refresh rate. NVIDIA has released some Avowed benchmarks showcasing the expected 4K performance. In 4K with DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation, the GeForce RTX 5090 hits an impressive 343.9 FPS, with the GeForce RTX 5080 hitting 259.3 FPS. This is with Ray Tracing, Max Settings, and the new DLSS 4 Transformer AI model.

Interestingly, looking at 1440p performance, it seems like Avowed is going to be a well-optimized game, as the GeForce RTX 5080 and the GeForce RTX 5090 can both hit 100+ FPS with Full Ray Tracing at Max Settings without DLSS. Even the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER hits 66 FPS at 1440p without DLSS - which is always great.

Avowed 4K gaming performance with DLSS, image credit: NVIDIA.

Avowed 1440p gaming performance with DLSS, image credit: NVIDIA.

Of course, if you enable DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation, you will get improved image quality and a 3X boost to performance on GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs.

The new GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.42 driver also includes support for Sid Meier's Civilization VII, Wuthering Waves' DLSS Frame Generation update, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's DLSS 4 update, which will be available next week.

It also adds support for five new 5 G-SYNC Compatible displays from AOC and Philips, as well as Optimal Settings for Avowed, FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, and Sid Meier's Civilization VII.

Head here to download GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.42. You can find the full Release Notes below.