All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Alan Wake 2 is the first game to use NVIDIA's groundbreaking new RTX Mega Geometry tech

More complex lighting, more detailed objects, better ray-tracing quality, and improved performance - NVIDIA's new RTX Mega Geometry tech is impressive.

Alan Wake 2 is the first game to use NVIDIA's groundbreaking new RTX Mega Geometry tech
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA unveiled RTX Neural Shaders, enhancing rendering with AI, including RTX Mega Geometry for detailed ray-traced scenes. At CES 2025, demos showed impressive results in games like Alan Wake 2, which will receive updates for improved performance and image quality. These features will be available to all GeForce RTX users.

As part of its RTX Blackwell and GeForce RTX 50 Series unveiling, NVIDIA announced RTX Neural Shaders, which is all about leveraging AI to improve rendering - from texture compression to reduce VRAM requirements to RTX Mega Geometry, which is all about dramatically increasing the detail in ray-traced scenes alongside improving performance.

Alan Wake 2's already stunning ray tracing is about to get leveled up.
3

Alan Wake 2's already stunning ray tracing is about to get leveled up.

At CES 2025, we saw demos of RTX Neural Shaders up close, and the results blew us away. From its implementation in Half-Life 2 RTX Remix and Remedy's Alan Wake 2, we won't have to wait long to see it live in an actual game. Alan Wake 2 is set to get a massive DLSS 4 and RTX Mega Geometry update to coincide with the GeForce RTX 50 Series launch.

Without getting too technical, RTX Mega Geometry can transform a complex scene of up to 50 million triangles or polygons into a scene with over 500 million. The technology can be seen in NVIDIA's impressive Zorah demo - with Remedy adding it to Alan Wake 2 to boost the game's path tracing performance, VRAM requirements, and image quality all at once.

It's pretty amazing tech. "RTX Mega Geometry intelligently clusters and updates complex geometry for ray tracing calculations in real-time, reducing CPU overhead," NVIDIA writes. "This improves FPS and reduces VRAM consumption in heavy ray-traced scenes." More complex lighting, more detailed objects, better ray-tracing quality, and improved performance.

In typical Remedy fashion, the studio is taking the increased performance headroom to introduce a new Ultra quality level Ray Tracing preset that adds "fully ray-traced refractions, fully ray-traced transparent reflections, and higher quality fully ray-traced indirect lighting." At CES 2025, we saw a preview build of Alan Wake 2 with DLSS 4, and these features are up and running. It was impressive, to say the least, because the new DLSS Transformer model made the 4K 'Performance' preset look as good as the 'Quality' preset of the previous AI model.

Best of all, these features will be available for all GeForce RTX owners.

Thank you to our CES 2025 sponsors!
ASRock MSI KIOXIA NVIDIA Patriot
Photo of the ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 EVO OC Edition 8GB GDDR6
Best Deals: ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 EVO OC Edition 8GB GDDR6
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$304.97 USD
- $304.95 USD
Buy
-
$310.96 USD $310.96 USD
Buy
$438.98 CAD
- $418.99 CAD
Buy
$478.07 CAD
$478.07 CAD -
Buy
£320.86
£326.39 £329.99
Buy
$304.97 USD
- $304.95 USD
Buy
$479 AUD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/22/2025 at 12:12 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles