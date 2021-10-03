All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs with compatible PS5 heat sinks 🔥
TRENDING NOW: Blast from the Sun is fast-approaching Earth, will arrive very soon

Final Fantasy 16's storyline is complete, game dev is progressing well

Final Fantasy 16's development is going well, Yoshi-P says his team has finished the storyline and is working on models+polish.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Oct 3 2021 8:31 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Final Fantasy 16's development is going according to plan, game director Naoki Yoshida says.

Tons of games are getting delayed but Final Fantasy 16 may not be one of them. In a recent Tokyo Game Show stream, Final Fantasy 16 director Yoshi-P confirms the main storyline (what Square Enix refers to as the "main scenario") has been completed and finished. Right now the team is finalizing character models using motion-captured animations, which is one of the most time-consuming parts of any game. Yoshida-san reassures fans that FF16's dev team is currently polishing the core experience but there's still no release date just yet.

Yoshi-P also hints that Final Fantasy 16 has been in the works for some time. The RPG has a medieval-style scope that sees the franchise returning to its roots, complete with modernized hack-and-slash action combat reminiscent of Final Fantasy 15's energetic fighting sequences.

"In that span, the team's size has grown from a handful of core members to a full-fledged unit that continues to polish and build upon what they have created so far, all to provide players an experience unmatched in terms of story and gameplay,"Yoshida-san said in September 2020.

We recently predicted that either Final Fantasy 16 or Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 could release by 2023. Square Enix expects to make up to 500 billion yen in sales by March 2024, driven by games released in the FY23 period. The company is currently spending more on games than it ever has before.

Based on what we've seen so far, I think FF16 is much more likely to meet this release timeline.

Final Fantasy 16's storyline is complete, game dev is progressing well 2323 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Final Fantasy XV - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$17.56
$17.56$17.56$16.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/3/2021 at 12:03 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.