All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: Scientists found fossils from the largest mammal to ever live on land

Final Fantasy 16 or FF7 Remake 2 could release by early 2023

Square Enix is spending more money on game development than it ever has before, and it teases big games for its 2023 period.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Jun 21 2021 5:51 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Square Enix's latest financials hint at big projects releasing in its fiscal year ending March 2023.

Final Fantasy 16 or FF7 Remake 2 could release by early 2023 32 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In its recent FY2021 earnings report, Square Enix President Yosuke Matsuda outlined an ambitious plan for company earnings. Square Enix expects to make up to 500 billion yen in sales by March 2024. A big part of this growth will be driven by a slate of games releasing in the FY2023 period.

Square Enix's content production account, which funds games development, is bigger than ever before. By March 2021, the account swelled to 78.1 billion yen. This clearly indicates a slew of big games are in development; as the spending grows, so too does the number of games or the scope of the projects therein. Square Enix has announced projects like Final Fantasy 16, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2, and Dragon Quest XII.

Final Fantasy 16 or FF7 Remake 2 could release by early 2023 2 | TweakTown.com

Matsuda says that games releasing between 2022 and early 2023 make up the lion's share of these costs, and it stands to reason some of these games could be ready by that time, possibly Final Fantasy 16 which has been in development since 2017.

"While we cannot disclose a breakdown of the end-FY2021/3 content production account balance of ¥78.1 billion, I can say that titles that we plan to release in FY2023/3 and thereafter account for a substantial portion of the pipeline that the account represents," Matsuda said.

"As such, while the balance may continue to increase, those titles will contribute to our future earnings and be key to achieving our medium-term earnings targets (for net sales and operating income)."

Matsuda also tells investors that each game has its own independently determined risks, and one game missing sales targets won't detrimentally affect another.

In short, Avenger's disappointing sales won't affect future games releasing this fiscal year, like Crystal Dynamic's new Guardians of the Galaxy game.

Buy at Amazon

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/21/2021 at 5:51 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:hd.square-enix.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.