There's not 'zero hope' for a Final Fantasy 16 Xbox port, Square Enix producer Yoshi-P says

Square Enix wants to bring Final Fantasy 16 to Xbox, with Yoshi-P saying 'it's not as if there's zero hope,' but no official details have been announced.

Final Fantasy 16 will probably come to Xbox at some point, but there's no telling exactly when that will be.

Square Enix wants to bring Final Fantasy 16 to Xbox. It behooves the publisher to release its games on as many platforms as possible in an effort to maximize sales, but the timed exclusivity deal with Sony did help accelerate development of the game. If it weren't for the PlayStation agreement, Final Fantasy 16 may have taken longer to develop and release.

But that's not to say there's no interest in Xbox. Despite Xbox having an "extremely low" userbase in Japan, FF16 game producer Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida expresses interest in launching the game on Microsoft's machine.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Yoshi-P said:

"Of course we did announce the PC version of the game, so looking towards the Xbox version, we do want to release it on Xbox. "But when it comes to the specifics such as when the game would be available and such, we are not in a position to be able to share anything. "But of course, I want to say that it's not as if there's zero hope, and we very much do want to achieve that. So players should not give up in terms of their hopes."

Wanting and doing aren't the same thing, though. That's especially true when sales of two consecutively released big AAA games--Final Fantasy 16 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth--were not enough to help stabilize Square Enix's profit losses.

Square Enix is now reportedly more selective in the games in which it works on, but a port to Xbox seems like a good idea to reach new players. It just all depends on cost, timing, and of course, how many copies Square Enix believes the game will even sell on Microsoft consoles.