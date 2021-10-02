All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs with compatible PS5 heat sinks 🔥

Report: Hideo Kojima is making a Silent Hill game after all

Kojima Productions is reportedly making a new Silent Hill game with Konami's blessing and Sony's mighty financial backing.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Oct 2 2021 5:29 PM CDT   |   Updated Sat, Oct 2 2021 5:39 PM CDT
Hideo Kojima is leading a new Silent Hill game with PlayStation footing the bill, sources tell Gematsu.

Hideo Kojima and Konami have reportedly set aside their differences and gotten over their contentious 2015 breakup, and are currently on talking terms. According to VGC, Konami and Kojima are communicating but aren't bedfellows just yet--e.g. they may not be working together.

Now sources tell Gematsu this isn't the case. The games outlet has heard Kojima Productions is making a new Silent Hill game with Sony Interactive Entertainment producing and funding the project.

Sources say that Konami is currently licensing out the Silent Hill franchise to multiple developers and a handful of different games are in the works--including one from Bloober Team.

VGC's Andy Robinson has reiterated that one of these games is from a high-profile Japanese developer, but it isn't Kojima Productions. That means there are potentially three Silent Hill games in dev: Two games at two separate Japanese devs, and the Bloober Team horror game.

This could also be related to the cloud-based game that Kojima wants to make. A bit ago, Kojima Productions and Xbox signed a letter of intent for a new game. It's possible Sony has offered a better deal and that Kojima will make the game for PlayStation instead.

It's possible this new game may be related to the cancelled Silent Hills project that Hideo Kojima was producing alongside Guillermo Del Toro starring Norman Reedus.

NEWS SOURCE:gematsu.com

