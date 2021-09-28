All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Here's when the Battlefield 2042 unlocks for your PC, or console

EA DICE will be unleashing Battlefield 2042 in Open Beta form soon, here's when it will unlock on your PC or Xbox, PlayStation.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Sep 28 2021 7:22 PM CDT
EA DICE has finally confirmed Battlefield 2042 and its open beta dates and unlock times, with the next-gen Frostbite-powered madness kicking off on October 6 if you pre-ordered Battlefield 2042.

The pre-load of the Battlefield 2042 open beta will begin on October 5 at 7AM UTC (12AM PST) while if you've pre-ordered the game, then you'll get Early Access to the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta starting October 6 at 7AM UTC (12AM PST) while everyone else has to wait until October 8 at 7AM UTC (12AM PST).

Battlefield 2042's Open Beta ends on October 10 at 7AM UTC (12AM PST).

If you're playing on a PC, next-gen Xbox Series X/S or PlayStation 5 consoles then you'll get to test out EA DICE's new 128-player matches in Battlefield 2042. If you're playing on a last-gen Xbox One or PlayStation 4, then you'll only find matches with up to 64 players.

The larger 128-player matches in Battlefield 2042 will have half the lobbies possibly being filled with AI bots, which is going to be interesting to see roll out in the game over the coming months.

Minimum PC Requirements:

  • OS: 64-bit Windows 10
  • Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K
  • Memory: 8GB
  • Video Memory: 4GB
  • Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
  • Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560
  • DirectX: 12
  • Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection
  • Hard-drive space: 100GB

Recommended PC Requirements:

  • OS: 64-bit Windows 10
  • Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
  • Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790
  • Memory: 16GB
  • Video Memory: 8GB
  • Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
  • Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
  • DirectX: 12
  • Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection
  • Hard-drive space: 100GB SSD
Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

