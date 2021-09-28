Here's when the Battlefield 2042 unlocks for your PC, or console

EA DICE will be unleashing Battlefield 2042 in Open Beta form soon, here's when it will unlock on your PC or Xbox, PlayStation.

EA DICE has finally confirmed Battlefield 2042 and its open beta dates and unlock times, with the next-gen Frostbite-powered madness kicking off on October 6 if you pre-ordered Battlefield 2042.

The pre-load of the Battlefield 2042 open beta will begin on October 5 at 7AM UTC (12AM PST) while if you've pre-ordered the game, then you'll get Early Access to the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta starting October 6 at 7AM UTC (12AM PST) while everyone else has to wait until October 8 at 7AM UTC (12AM PST).

Battlefield 2042's Open Beta ends on October 10 at 7AM UTC (12AM PST).

If you're playing on a PC, next-gen Xbox Series X/S or PlayStation 5 consoles then you'll get to test out EA DICE's new 128-player matches in Battlefield 2042. If you're playing on a last-gen Xbox One or PlayStation 4, then you'll only find matches with up to 64 players.

The larger 128-player matches in Battlefield 2042 will have half the lobbies possibly being filled with AI bots, which is going to be interesting to see roll out in the game over the coming months.

Minimum PC Requirements:

OS : 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD) : AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Processor (Intel) : Core i5 6600K

Memory : 8GB

Video Memory : 4GB

Graphics card (NVIDIA) : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

Graphics card (AMD) : AMD Radeon RX 560

DirectX : 12

Online Connection Requirements : 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Hard-drive space: 100GB

Recommended PC Requirements: