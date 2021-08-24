All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA makes it official: Battlefield 2042 bundled with GeForce GPUs

NVIDIA is bundling GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs, desktop gaming PCs and laptops with EA DICE's upcoming Battlefield 2042 for free.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Aug 24 2021 8:38 PM CDT
Battlefield 2042 will be one of the biggest games of the year and once again NVIDIA has its name on it when it comes to technologies supported: DLSS + Reflex and more, but now you'll get it bundled for free.

NVIDIA makes it official: Battlefield 2042 bundled with GeForce GPUs 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

NVIDIA is offering GeForce RTX-powered gaming desktops, laptops, and graphics cards will get a free copy of Battlefield 2042. Not only that, but the Battlefield 2042 Standard Edition comes with Early Access to the upcoming Beta, pre-order exclusive cosmetics including Mr. Chompy -- an epic weapon charm, the Baku ACB-90 tactical knife, and special player cards and in-game tag for online profiles.

Seth Christie, Head of Technology for EA Studios Europe explained: "With NVIDIA's game-changing suite of technologies, we're able to make Battlefield 2042 the most technologically advanced Battlefield ever. NVIDIA DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex provide maximum performance, image quality, and the lowest latency for the ultimate competitive experience. We're really excited to be partnering with NVIDIA as our official PC Graphics Platform Partner, to help showcase iconic all-out warfare, unprecedented scale, and dynamically-changing battlegrounds".

NVIDIA makes it official: Battlefield 2042 bundled with GeForce GPUs 02 | TweakTown.com

Battlefield 2042 is free for any new purchase of GeForce RTX 30 series cards GPU or laptop including:

  • GeForce RTX 3090
  • GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
  • GeForce RTX 3080
  • GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
  • GeForce RTX 3070

As for the full game, Battlefield 2042 will be launching on October 22 for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 consoles. On the PC side of things, Battlefield 2042 will release on Steam, Origin, and the Epic Games Store.

ASUS TUF Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti OC Edition (TUF-RTX3080TI-O12G-GAMING)

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

