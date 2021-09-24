Battlefield 2042 beta early access is October 6, open beta October 8

Battlefield 2042 is finally getting closer and closer, with what should hopefully be fully locked in at this point with no further delay -- the Battlefield 2042 beta early access drops October 6, and then open for all on October 8, 2021.

The news is coming from Battlefield 2042 leaker Tom Henderson, who has now put firm dates on the Battlefield 2042 beta. October 6 isn't too much further away now, 10 days isn't so bad -- at least if you've pre-ordered Battlefield 2042 then you'll get access into the beta.

But man-oh-man the Battlefield 2042 open beta is going to be big, that's when the world will really either shine down, or sh*t on Battlefield 2042 before it drives up into its official launch. I'm pretty hyped at this point, but I don't have all my hopes put on it -- I'm enjoying Warzone (Rebirth at least) and will dive right into Battlefield 2042 the second it's available.

EA DICE could have a different schedule than this, it would actually be exciting if they just dumped it early out of nowhere... like right now.