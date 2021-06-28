Half of Battlefield 2042's 128-player lobbies can be AI bots

EA confirms that Battlefield 2042's multiplayer could have up to 64 AI bots at any given time, half of the 128-player max.

Battlefield 2042 will have AI bots to ensure '24/7 Battlefield mayhem,' but how many bots will fill the matches? Up to half, EA says.

VIEW GALLERY - 19 IMAGES

EA recently confirmed that Battlefield 2042 would use AI bots to help fill out its massive 128-player multiplayer matches. Now the company tells The Verge that up to 64 bots could be included in Conquest and Breakthrough gametypes.

DICE and EA are both prioritizing actual human players, but in the event of lower populations, bots will jump in and fill the open slots. The developers want to ensure that every 128-player match actually has 128 players, whether it be all humans or a mix with AI.

Since Battlefield 2042 is always online and multiplayer-only, EA has a vested interest in keeping the players as active as possible. Nothing kills an online game faster than dwindling populations and that's something the publisher wants to avoid entirely.

Battlefield 2042 will utilize the new advanced AI technology developer by EA's internal experimental SEED R&D division complete with new algorithms and server-driven connectivity.

128-player action is demanding and is exclusive to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Last-gen consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One will only get 32v32 multiplayer.

"So in Battlefield 2042 you can actually kick off the game and play solo with AI squad members in a whole big team with AI facing AI. That's just a great way to kind of learn thebasics of the game, and then from there to gradually get into a mix of both humans and AI in PVP," DICE General Manager Oskar Gabrielson said in a recent Twitch stream.

"It's a good way for us to onboard new players, and it's good for regions where there's not enough players. We can just fill it up with AI, everyone comes online, and we can have an online service filled with Battlefield mayhem 24/7."

More Battlefield 2042 News

Battlefield 2042 releases October 22, 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.