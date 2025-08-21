Battlefield 6 open beta: most players in Battlefield history with 420M matches, 92M hours

TL;DR: Battlefield 6 Open Beta saw over 92 million hours played across 420 million matches, with key gameplay data driving targeted weapon and movement adjustments for balanced, skill-based combat. Larger-scale maps will launch with the full game on October 10 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, enhancing the Battlefield experience.

We all know that the Battlefield 6 Open Beta was a massive success, but now EA and Battlefield Studios have announced that gamers pumped over 92 million hours of play time across over 420 million rounds of the game.

There were 420,127,450 total matches of the Battlefield 6 Open Beta played, with 92,351,578 hours of gameplay, while over 4 billion enemies were killed, there were over 30 million friendlies revived. The most-played class was Support with 26%, Assault with 32%, Engineer with 23%, and finally, Recon with 19% deployed in the BF6 Open Beta.

The final destruction receipt for the Battlefield 6 Open Beta rings up at $196 billion, while a fun statistic is that 7.4 million players died being zapped by the defibrillator, while there were also 5.3 million total road kills. EA and Battlefield Studios learned a considerable amount during the Open Beta, where the team says it's taking a moment to look back at it, and share their key learnings and in-game changes that the team is making based on player feedback and in-game data.

When it comes to weapons, the team explains: "We're making targeted adjustments to deliver a more consistent and rewarding gunplay experience. This includes a general pass on recoil and tap-fire characteristics across all weapons, further emphasizing their unique feel and improving range differentiation. We've also made changes to encourage more controlled tap-firing and burst-firing, rewarding precision and weapon mastery. Additionally, the M87A1 shotgun now requires more pellets to secure a kill. We are investigating the Time-to-Kill and Time-to-Death experiences, and we will share an update if definitive changes are made in these areas".

Movement is being tweaked, with movement mechanics being "adjusted" to create a more balanced and traditional Battlefield experience. Momentum, especially horizontal speed, carried from a slide into a jump has been reduced, with a greater penalty for consecutive jumps, which lower the jump height if jumping is spammed.

Firing when jumping or sliding will now result in increased inaccuracy, with the team explaining that these changes were designed to make sliding and jumping more situational, so they're no longer ideal options for engaging in gunfights, and will "contribute to a gameplay pace that rewards skillful movement without becoming too fast or unpredictable". Parachute physics have also been tweaked, with reduced initial acceleration when opening the parachute, which will result in more controlled aerial movement.

We heard stories of some players accessing rooftops and getting out of bounds in the Battlefield 6 Open Beta, with the team noting that this gameplay wasn't intended for those maps, and that the upcoming ladder for the Assault class was also not designed to access these areas. The team says they're actively working on adjustments to prevent any unintended access and ensure gameplay stays within its intended boundaries.

Battlefield in its Open Beta form didn't have many of the larger-scale maps that Battlefield is known for, with the team noting that the Open Beta featured smaller, more fast-paced maps, saying that larger-scale maps are "already part of our launch package" delivering action-packed gameplay and memorable, unique moments for every player.

Battlefield 6 officially launches on October 10 for PlayStation 5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X/S consoles, and the PC.