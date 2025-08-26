Battlefield 6 players are waiting for release in Battlefield 2042 lobbies, player counts spike

Battlefield 6 players that miss the open beta weekends are patiently waiting for the full release of the upcoming title in Battlefield 2042 lobbies.

TL;DR: Following the Battlefield 6 beta weekends, Battlefield 2042 saw a surge in Steam concurrent players, reaching 74,000, driven by exclusive rewards for early players and a massive 95% discount. This strategy boosted sales to nearly 500,000 units, maintaining strong player engagement ahead of Battlefield 6's release.

With the Battlefield 6 beta weekends now officially over, players are left needing to get that Battlefield fix, and judging by Steam's most-played charts, that fix is being gotten in Battlefield 2042.

Fans appear to be waiting patiently for the release of Battlefield 6 while in the lobbies of Battlefield 2042, as the SteamDB charts showcase an intense spike in concurrent player count since the BF6 open beta weekends came to a close. Prior to the open beta weekends for Battlefield 6, Battlefield 2042 was sitting at around 10,000 concurrent players, but since the closure of the open beta weekends, that figure has jumped up to more than 50,000.

So far, Battlefield 2042 has reached 74,000 concurrent players on Steam following the BF6 open beta weekends, which is just shy of the all-time concurrent player peak of 107,000 set nearly 2 years ago. Possibly one of the attractions to Battlefield 2042 is DICE's announcement that playing the game ahead of the release of BF6 will earn players numerous exclusive rewards that will carry over to BF6 when it launches. Quite a smart tactic by EA and DICE, and it seems to be working.

Additionally, Alinea Analytics wrote in its newsletter that Battlefield 2042 sold almost 500,000 units on Steam just last week, and that massive number of sales can be attributed to the dramatic discount EA has slapped on the title. A 95% discount, making Battlefield 2042 just $2.99.