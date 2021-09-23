All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Officials drop red alert warning for coming US volcano explosions

Officials have warned residents around the area that explosions have been observed throughout the day of the local volcano.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Sep 23 2021 5:35 AM CDT
Officials have observed that the frequency and the intensity of the ash coming from the Semisopochnoi Island volcano.

Officials drop red alert warning for coming US volcano explosions 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

According to the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) and satellite imagery of the volcanic activity, the ash cloud that the volcano has emitted stretches approximately 15,000 feet above sea level and around 60 miles southeast. The AVO has raised the volcano alert level to "Red/Warning," as the observed increase in sulfur dioxide gas emissions is an indicator of an increase in eruptive activity.

Semisopochnoi is a part of the Aleutian Islands, which are a chain of 14 large volcanic islands and 55 smaller islands. Alaska is the owner of most of the islands, with some of them also belonging to the Russian federal subject of Kamchatka Krai. Natureworldnews reports that the activity of volcanoes such as Semisopochnoi is usually brought on by tectonic plate activity. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Officials drop red alert warning for coming US volcano explosions 02 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:natureworldnews.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

