All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Science, Space, & Robotics

NASA confirms discovery of Mars sample unlike any it has found before

NASA's famous Mars rover named Perseverance has discovered a 'one-of-a-kind treasure' while exploring the surface of the Red Planet.

NASA confirms discovery of Mars sample unlike any it has found before
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: NASA's Mars rover Perseverance has made a significant discovery, described as a "one-of-a-kind treasure," while exploring the Martian surface.

NASA has confirmed its Mars rover has discovered a Martian sample unlike any other the rover has found throughout its travels across the plains of the Red Planet.

The Mars rover named Perseverance is making its way out of the Jezero Crater, which it landed in with the now-deceased Mars helicopter in 2021. Perseverance has been exploring the Jezero Crater in search of evidence of ancient microbial life. Part of its mission is to collect samples of the Martian environment, which will eventually be sent back to Earth for scientific analysis. NASA recently announced Perseverance has stumbled across and now collected a sample that is unlike any other it has collected before.

According to the space agency, the new "one-of-a-kind treasure" is a 1.1-inch rock sample collected from an area called "Silver Mountain". NASA wrote on the official Perseverance X account the rock sample has "textures, unlike anything we've seen before." According to NASA, the rocks in the area Perseverance is exploring are of great scientific interest as they have the possibility of offering a peek into Mars' past. As for the exciting sample, and others like it in the area, researchers believe they have been pushed up from deep within the planet after an asteroid impact that occurred billions of years ago.

26th collected rock sample
2

26th collected rock sample

"After wrapping up at Mill Brook - including a ZCAM multispectral scan of "Berry Hill" - Perseverance took a 140-meter drive (about 459 feet) to "Blue Hill" at "Shallow Bay," a site of immense scientific interest. The rocks here are rich in low-calcium pyroxene (LCP), making them one of the most intriguing sample targets of the mission so far," writes NASA

Officials believe the rock sample could be part of an early Martian crust and "among the oldest rocks found anywhere in the solar system."

Photo of the Doom: Eternal (PS4)
Best Deals: Doom: Eternal (PS4)
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$49.99 USD
$49.99 USD $69.99 USD
Buy
$58.98 USD
- -
Buy
$110.31 CAD
$34.99 CAD $166.72 CAD
Buy
£44.95
£30 £25.45
Buy
$49.99 USD
$49.99 USD $69.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/7/2025 at 5:18 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles