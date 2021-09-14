All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Here's the ASUS Z690 mobo lineup: ROG Maximus XIV, ROG STRIX, and more

ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 motherboards teased, DDR5 RAM and DDR4 RAM models -- includes ROG STRIX, TUF GAMING, PRIME motherboards.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Sep 14 2021 10:20 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel will have its new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs and 600-series motherboards launching in October or November 2021, just weeks away really -- and now we have some news on the ASUS Z690 motherboards in various forms.

Here's the ASUS Z690 mobo lineup: ROG Maximus XIV, ROG STRIX, and more 04 | TweakTown.com

ASUS will have a plethora of Z690 motherboards for you to choose from, with the choice between DDR5 + DDR4 RAM for some of the models. It all starts with the flagship ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme motherboard, which also includes the FORMULA, HERO, and APEX motherboards as well -- all of them will have DDR5, and only DDR5.

There are 3 x ROG STRIX Z690 motherboards, a TUF GAMING Z690 board, and a heap of PRIME Z690 motherboards that will have varying levels of technology, features, and sizes. In the middle of the ASUS Z690 avalanche of motherboards we have the ProART Z690-CREATOR 10G motherboard which sounds like a "content creator" motherboard that'll have 10GbE LAN and I'm sure a butt-load of I/O connectivity.

The ROG STRIX Z690 motherboards are using DDR4 RAM, so too are the TUF GAMING and PRIME models. There are a few PRIME Z690 motherboards that will offer DDR5 support, with the split nearly down the middle in terms of PRIME Z690 boards with DDR5 or DDR4 RAM support.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Maximus XIII Extreme (ROG MAXIMUS XIII EXTREME)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$889.90
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/14/2021 at 9:07 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.