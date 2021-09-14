Here's the ASUS Z690 mobo lineup: ROG Maximus XIV, ROG STRIX, and more

Intel will have its new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs and 600-series motherboards launching in October or November 2021, just weeks away really -- and now we have some news on the ASUS Z690 motherboards in various forms.

ASUS will have a plethora of Z690 motherboards for you to choose from, with the choice between DDR5 + DDR4 RAM for some of the models. It all starts with the flagship ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme motherboard, which also includes the FORMULA, HERO, and APEX motherboards as well -- all of them will have DDR5, and only DDR5.

There are 3 x ROG STRIX Z690 motherboards, a TUF GAMING Z690 board, and a heap of PRIME Z690 motherboards that will have varying levels of technology, features, and sizes. In the middle of the ASUS Z690 avalanche of motherboards we have the ProART Z690-CREATOR 10G motherboard which sounds like a "content creator" motherboard that'll have 10GbE LAN and I'm sure a butt-load of I/O connectivity.

The ROG STRIX Z690 motherboards are using DDR4 RAM, so too are the TUF GAMING and PRIME models. There are a few PRIME Z690 motherboards that will offer DDR5 support, with the split nearly down the middle in terms of PRIME Z690 boards with DDR5 or DDR4 RAM support.