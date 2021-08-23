All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel Core i9-12900K + ASUS ROG Strix Z690-E spotted in the wild

Intel's new Alder Lake flagship CPU -- the Core i9-12900K -- gets spotted inside of an ASUS ROG Strix Z690-E motherboard.

Published Mon, Aug 23 2021 10:04 PM CDT
Intel's new flagship Alder Lake CPU has been spotted inside of a new unreleased, unannounced ASUS ROG Strix Z690 motherboard.

Intel Core i9-12900K + ASUS ROG Strix Z690-E spotted in the wild 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The new Intel Core i9-12900K processor was spotted on the PugetBenchmark website, with the Alder Lake-S flagship chip inside of a next-gen Z690 motherboard made by ASUS. The mobo in question is the ASUS ROG Strix Z690-E Gaming Wi-Fi motherboard, which packed a huge 64GB of DDR5-4800 RAM.

PugetBenchmark's own website has in-house reviews of the latest gear on the market, with the Core i9-11900K processor tested when it was released earlier this year in March 2021. The new Core i9-12900K in these very early tests, in early form, is keeping up with the Core i9-11900K processor.

We should expect more performance -- and many more features such as Intel Thread Director, you can read more on that below, with the Alder Lake CPU architecture and new Intel 12th Gen Core CPUs in just a couple months' time.

Intel Core i9-12900K + ASUS ROG Strix Z690-E spotted in the wild 02 | TweakTown.com
Intel Core i9-12900K + ASUS ROG Strix Z690-E spotted in the wild 04 | TweakTown.com

The new Intel Core i9-12900K will be the flagship Alder Lake CPU, with 24 threads of power split across 8 Performance cores (8C+8C) and 8 Effiencient cores at up to 5.3GHz on 1-2 core boost and up to 5.0GHz all-core boost.

Intel Core i9-12900K + ASUS ROG Strix Z690-E spotted in the wild 05 | TweakTown.com
Intel Core i9-12900K + ASUS ROG Strix Z690-E spotted in the wild 06 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, pugetsystems.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

