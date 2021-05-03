All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASUS Z690 + ROG Maximus XIV mobos teased for Intel Alder Lake CPUs

ASUS Z690 and ROG Maximus XIV motherboards teased: ready for Intel's next-gen Alder Lake-S family of 12th Gen Core CPUs.

@anthony256
Published Mon, May 3 2021 8:32 PM CDT
The next-gen ASUS Z690 motherboards are still a little while out but thanks to the latest version of HWiNFO, the software now includes support for the unreleased Z690 chipset and the ASUS ROG Maximus XIV family of motherboards.

ASUS Z690 + ROG Maximus XIV mobos teased for Intel Alder Lake CPUs 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Intel's next-gen LGA 1700 socket will be the star of the show on the Z690 motherboard, which will launch alongside and support the 12th Gen Core CPUs otherwise under the Alder Lake architecture. The new Alder Lake-S flagship CPU should end up being the Core i9-12900K -- and will work on the new Z690 chipset.

The new Alder Lake-S platform will also deliver PCIe 4.0 like Rocket Lake-S recently did, but we'll be getting some next-gen DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 support. The flagship Z690 chipset looks to be the only one that supports DDR5-4800 memory, while lower-end H670, B650, and H610 chipsets will support up to DDR4-3200 memory.

ASUS Z690 + ROG Maximus XIV mobos teased for Intel Alder Lake CPUs 04 | TweakTown.com

The ASUS ROG Maximus XIV motherboard, ready for LGA 1700 + DDR5 memory + PCIe 5.0 speeds.

ASUS Z690 + ROG Maximus XIV mobos teased for Intel Alder Lake CPUs 07 | TweakTown.com

Intel's new Alder Lake CPUs and 600-series chipset deliver a bunch of new technologies, including DDR5 memory for the Z690 chipset and PCIe 5.0 connectivity ahead of AMD this time. AMD launched with PCIe 4.0 support first, but this time it's going to be Intel with DDR5 + PCIe 5.0 together.

We are to expect somewhere along the max core configuration of 16 cores and 24 threads, split across 8 cores and 16 threads based on Golden Cove while the remaining 8 cores and 8 threads would be based on Gracemont.

  • eDP / 4DDI (DP, HDMI) Display Capabilities
  • 2-Channel (Up To DDR5-4800 / Up To DDR4-3200) Memory Support
  • x16 PCIe 5.0 / x4 PCIe 4.0 Lanes (CPU)
  • PCIe Express 4.0 & PCIe Express 3.0 Support (600-Series Chipset)
  • SATA 3.0
  • Integrated Wi-Fi 6E
  • Discrete Thunderbolt 4 (USB 4 Compliant)
  • USB3 (20G) / USB3 (10G) / USB3 (5G) / USB 2.0
  • Intel LAN PHY
  • Intel Optane Memory H20 (H10 Successor)
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

