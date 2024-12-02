ASUS will have X870 BTF motherboards + Ryzen 9 9000X3D processors on show at CES 2025

TL;DR: ASUS will showcase its new X870-based BTF motherboards at CES 2025, launching alongside AMD's Ryzen 9 9000X3D series processors, while AMD's beefier Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D processors will also debut at the event. ASUS will showcase its new X870-based BTF motherboards at CES 2025, launching alongside AMD's Ryzen 9 9000X3D series processors, while AMD's beefier Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D processors will also debut at the event.

ASUS has confirmed that its new X870-based BTF motherboards will be on-show at CES 2025 early next year, launching alongside AMD's new flagship Ryzen 9 9000X3D series processors.

In a new post from our friends at UnikosHardware, a post from Bilibili was spotted with the ASUS China General Manager confirming ASUS X870 BTF motherboards will be released soon. The GM didn't specify when the X870 BTF motherboards would be unleashed by the company, but he did confirm the new boards will launch alongside Ryzen 9000X3D processors at CES 2025.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

AMD has released its new Ryzen 7 9800X3D, but it has its higher-end Ryzen 9 9900X3D and Ryzen 9 9950X3D processors waiting in the wings for CES 2025. The Bilibili post has the ASUS China GM asked "when will AMD's back-plug motherboard be released?" to which he replied: "everyone knows that the recent 9800X3D is really the strongest on Earth. There may be a more powerful CPU at CES later, by then you will see the new X870 back-plug motherboard".

We recently heard about AMD's new Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D processors, which will have 16C/32T, and 12C/24T, respectively. We've been told that there will only be 3D V-Cache on one of the CCDs, which is something you can read more about here.