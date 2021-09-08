All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
TRENDING NOW: 'Potentially hazardous' asteroid traveling 21,000 mph towards Earth

Xbox Series S refresh console teased for 2022: faster, cheaper

Microsoft is reportedly refreshing both of its Xbox consoles, with a refreshed Xbox Series X using a 6nm AMD APU with 20+ CUs.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Sep 8 2021 7:52 PM CDT
Microsoft already has 2 next-generation consoles on the market with the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles, but the company is reportedly working on a few refreshed consoles including a suped-up Xbox Series S console.

Xbox Series S refresh console teased for 2022: faster, cheaper 01 | TweakTown.com
In his new video, Tom from Moore's Law is Dead says that Microsoft's refreshed Xbox Series S console would be released at under $350 -- pushing the current Xbox Series S console down into the $189 to $249 market. The new Xbox Series S, at least according to Tom, is "likely being prepared to undercut a PS5 Slim".

The new Xbox Series S would feature over 20 Compute Units (CUs) as the current XSS console has 20 CUs with as many as 4 disabled. Microsoft and AMD are doing this to boost yields, and have a good supply of Xbox Series S hitting the shelves. But more CUs and higher clock speeds could see the suped-up Xbox Series S being up to 50% faster, and that is a huge deal.

On top of that we're to expect a much beefier enthusiast class console with a suped-up "Xbox Series X Refresh" console planned for sometime in "2023 or later". This would compete with Sony's beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro that was teased in the same video.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

