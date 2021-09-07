PlayStation 5 Pro: ready for 8K gaming, priced at $600-$700 for 2023

Sony could reveal much faster PlayStation 5 Pro console, would be truly 8K capable and would be released sometime in 2023.

Sony is going to host its big PlayStation Showcase event this week, where rumors are floating out that the company could have a refreshed PlayStation 5 Pro console.

But what will Sony confirm during the PlayStation Showcase 2021 event? Tom from Moore's Law is Dead says that the next-gen God of War will receive a gameplay reveal, as well as Gran Turismo and Stray (the game where you get to play as a cat).

Not only that, but The Last of Us: Factions could be revealed, the next-gen Call of Duty: Vanguard will be shown off, and a "few surprises" are being "considered" but Tom can't confirm which ones just yet. He does note that there are a lot of "maybes" being considered for the PlayStation Showcase 2021 event.

Read more: Sony to show new PS5 games during September showcase

Tom has said before that he expects "Pro" console refreshes on both sides -- a more powerful PlayStation 5 and more powerful Xbox Series console, but now he's dropping some more details on Sony's beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro console.

Tom adds: "indeed there is a PlayStation Pro 5 coming".

He explains: "I am now 100% sure of the PlayStation 5 coming out by the end of 2023 -- but for sure, by the end of 2024. The other thing I'm not really clear on -- yet -- is what it will be. It's just really too early to confirm the specs, and most people that I talk to actually disagree with me on what I think Sony should do".

"Most people think they should double the CU count to 72 CUs, take some newer RDNA IP from later architectures (like RDNA 3 for example) that will be around, while they're designing this Pro console, and add Zen 4, up clock speeds, maybe get it up to 300W and release a $600 or $700 console in 2023, maybe to market -- then more prevalent 8K TVs".