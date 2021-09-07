All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
PlayStation 5 Pro: ready for 8K gaming, priced at $600-$700 for 2023

Sony could reveal much faster PlayStation 5 Pro console, would be truly 8K capable and would be released sometime in 2023.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Sep 7 2021 11:27 PM CDT
Sony is going to host its big PlayStation Showcase event this week, where rumors are floating out that the company could have a refreshed PlayStation 5 Pro console.

But what will Sony confirm during the PlayStation Showcase 2021 event? Tom from Moore's Law is Dead says that the next-gen God of War will receive a gameplay reveal, as well as Gran Turismo and Stray (the game where you get to play as a cat).

Not only that, but The Last of Us: Factions could be revealed, the next-gen Call of Duty: Vanguard will be shown off, and a "few surprises" are being "considered" but Tom can't confirm which ones just yet. He does note that there are a lot of "maybes" being considered for the PlayStation Showcase 2021 event.

Tom has said before that he expects "Pro" console refreshes on both sides -- a more powerful PlayStation 5 and more powerful Xbox Series console, but now he's dropping some more details on Sony's beefed-up PlayStation 5 Pro console.

Tom adds: "indeed there is a PlayStation Pro 5 coming".

He explains: "I am now 100% sure of the PlayStation 5 coming out by the end of 2023 -- but for sure, by the end of 2024. The other thing I'm not really clear on -- yet -- is what it will be. It's just really too early to confirm the specs, and most people that I talk to actually disagree with me on what I think Sony should do".

"Most people think they should double the CU count to 72 CUs, take some newer RDNA IP from later architectures (like RDNA 3 for example) that will be around, while they're designing this Pro console, and add Zen 4, up clock speeds, maybe get it up to 300W and release a $600 or $700 console in 2023, maybe to market -- then more prevalent 8K TVs".

NEWS SOURCES:youtube.com, youtube.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

