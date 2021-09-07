All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Nerd out over these beautiful PlayStation 5 die shots

PlayStation 5 die shots look absolutely incredible in these high-res photos, it really is amazing what this little SoC can do.

Published Tue, Sep 7 2021 7:08 PM CDT
I'm a big fan of these gorgeous die shots of intricate pieces of technology, especially the next-gen semi-custom SoC that powers the Sony PlayStation 5 console. Check it out:

Nerd out over these beautiful PlayStation 5 die shots 01 | TweakTown.com
The PS5 die shots are courtesy of Fritzchens Fritz, who uploaded 58 photos to his personal Flickr account in all their totally-nerd-out glory. The PlayStation 5 features a semi-custom SoC (System-on-a-Chip) which compromises of Zen 2 CPU cores and RDNA 2 GPU cores co-developed by AMD and Sony.

My favorite shot would have to be the one of the SoC sitting on top of the PS5 controller... my golly gosh does that put tingles through my body. It's such a beautiful shot with the textured thumb pad on the PS5 controller to the right and the blue LED light running through the controller... yeah, it's a great shot.

Nerd out over these beautiful PlayStation 5 die shots 03 | TweakTown.com
Nerd out over these beautiful PlayStation 5 die shots 04 | TweakTown.com
Nerd out over these beautiful PlayStation 5 die shots 05 | TweakTown.comNerd out over these beautiful PlayStation 5 die shots 06 | TweakTown.com

You can see the whole gallery of PS5 die shots here.

Nerd out over these beautiful PlayStation 5 die shots 02 | TweakTown.com
