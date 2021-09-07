Nerd out over these beautiful PlayStation 5 die shots

PlayStation 5 die shots look absolutely incredible in these high-res photos, it really is amazing what this little SoC can do.

I'm a big fan of these gorgeous die shots of intricate pieces of technology, especially the next-gen semi-custom SoC that powers the Sony PlayStation 5 console. Check it out:

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The PS5 die shots are courtesy of Fritzchens Fritz, who uploaded 58 photos to his personal Flickr account in all their totally-nerd-out glory. The PlayStation 5 features a semi-custom SoC (System-on-a-Chip) which compromises of Zen 2 CPU cores and RDNA 2 GPU cores co-developed by AMD and Sony.

My favorite shot would have to be the one of the SoC sitting on top of the PS5 controller... my golly gosh does that put tingles through my body. It's such a beautiful shot with the textured thumb pad on the PS5 controller to the right and the blue LED light running through the controller... yeah, it's a great shot.

Read more: Check out these pictures of the PlayStation 5 die under a microscope

You can see the whole gallery of PS5 die shots here.